Documentation / Autodesk Certified Apps

Autodesk Certified Apps

Propel your application with the Autodesk Certified App program

Autodesk partners with leading software application developers to enhance and extend Autodesk software in specific areas of expertise.

From design to data management to analysis, and more, software partner applications that bear the Autodesk Certified App logo have demonstrated the highest level of quality, interoperability, and compatibility with select Autodesk software and releases.*

Applications developed in the Autodesk Certified App program adhere to Autodesk-supplied guidelines so you can be confident in getting the best working combination of Autodesk software and developer applications.

Learn how to apply

Certified apps for Inventor

Computer-aided manufacturing (CAM)

ESPRIT

InventorCAM

hyperMILL

Reverse Engineering

GibbsCAM

Specialized design tools

SPI Sheetmetal Autodesk® Inventor®

MDTools

SolidSteel parametric for Autodesk® Inventor®

ASi-Profile

Inven-Tools

RuleDesigner Configurator

MuM Multitool

3D PartFinder

Data management

keytech

Partscape Navigator

SAP Engineering Control Center

RuleDesigner PDM

SAP PLM Interface

FX64 Plot

FX64 Translation Memory Manager

Codeware Interface®

Sheet metal design and machining

Flat Pattern Extractor

FAB Professional

Productivity

Graitec PowerPack for Autodesk® Inventor®

IDF Modeler

Visualization

FX64 Lambda Spect

Certified apps for Vault

Data management

Cideon Vault® Professional Integration to SAP PLM

Cideon Vault® Professional Integration for EPLAN

RainbowLink Desktop

Productivity

Graitec PowerPack for Autodesk® Vault®

Specialized design tools

3D PartFinder

*Certification of software partner apps is according to guidelines and testing criteria established by Autodesk®. Autodesk Certified applications are compatible with the most two recent annual releases of the Autodesk product. Certification of products referenced here may change. Product certification, information, and specifications are subject to change without notice.

Get more information and find out how to apply as a developer.