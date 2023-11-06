FX64 LambdaSpect enhances Autodesk® Inventor® software with seamlessly integrated capabilities for optical design and physically accurate light simulation. Optics and light sources are critical components in countless manufactured goods.

Many product designs need to take natural light behavior like reflection, absorption, energy distribution, spectral profile or radiation intensity into account. To simulate the behavior and interaction of light, LambdaSpect extends Inventor® existing material definitions to meet the need for additional optical properties which are not fully incorporated in the standard product.

The geometry of any emitting surface may be defined with custom spectrums defined down to single wave lengths. LambdaSpect's light model follows the laws of physics and its wave spectrum interacts correctly with the various properties of the optical materials.

Optical assemblies created with LambdaSpect's design assistant are capable of simulating the interaction of light emitted by LambdaSpect light source components with a wide selection of optical components such as lenses, fibers, prisms, mirrors, filters, or grating.