RuleDesigner® is a comprehensive and web-based PLM suite of applications designed to offer an integrated working environment. The suite allows users to create, manage, distribute and collaboratively use product information all the way from conception to after-sales service.

By integrating people, processes, and information across the enterprise, RuleDesigner helps companies reduce complexity and improve organizational productivity.

As a modular solution, RuleDesigner tools can be used by themselves or in an interconnected combination to serve the needs of numerous corporate functions including-Marketing, Job Order and Project Management, Product Data Management, Product Structure Management, Customer and Partner Relationship Management as well as Spare-parts management. RuleDesigner can create product configurations with the generation of CAD geometries, BOMs, documents and process automation. Fully compatible with Autodesk® Inventor®, RuleDesigner is a flexible solution that is quick to implement and easy to configure.

RuleDesigner is a corporate console that enables interaction across a company’s implemented systems, and supports collaboration and information sharing among all departments.