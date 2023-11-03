RuleDesigner PDM
Autodesk certified app
RuleDesigner® is a comprehensive and web-based PLM suite of applications designed to offer an integrated working environment. The suite allows users to create, manage, distribute and collaboratively use product information all the way from conception to after-sales service.
By integrating people, processes, and information across the enterprise, RuleDesigner helps companies reduce complexity and improve organizational productivity.
As a modular solution, RuleDesigner tools can be used by themselves or in an interconnected combination to serve the needs of numerous corporate functions including-Marketing, Job Order and Project Management, Product Data Management, Product Structure Management, Customer and Partner Relationship Management as well as Spare-parts management. RuleDesigner can create product configurations with the generation of CAD geometries, BOMs, documents and process automation. Fully compatible with Autodesk® Inventor®, RuleDesigner is a flexible solution that is quick to implement and easy to configure.
RuleDesigner is a corporate console that enables interaction across a company’s implemented systems, and supports collaboration and information sharing among all departments.
Benefits
- Support product innovation processes by providing the R&D team with specific tools for managing Inventor® technical data.
- Maximize ROI, driving Inventor 3D functions to generate geometries and increase process efficiency through the automation of tasks/activities.
- Adopt an integrated global approach throughout the products’ lifecycle in order to enable seamless collaboration across corporate functions as well as the network of stakeholders.
App details
Integration
RuleDesigner® Configurator is able to open the Autodesk® native data file with full associativity.
Compatibility
Autodesk® Inventor® 2024
Autodesk® Inventor® 2023
Autodesk® Inventor® 2022
Autodesk® Inventor® 2021
Autodesk® Inventor® 2020
Autodesk® Inventor® 2019
Autodesk® Inventor® 2018
Target industries
Industrial machinery | Heavy equipment
Medical device | Pharmaceutical
Consumer products | Retail
Electronics and semiconductors | Automotive
Languages
English | German | Spanish | French | Italian
Countries
Americas | Europe
Additional information
About RuleDesigner srl
Founded in 2004, RuleDesigner is on the market with the brand RuleDesigner®. RuleDesigner® is a web-based suite of applications designed to support collaboration onto all product (PLM) and customer (CRM) related processes across the extended enterprise.
Represented by a network of value added resellers, many companies operating internationally rely on RuleDesigner® to manage their corporate processes.
Contact information
RuleDesigner srl
Via Dismano 773
Ravenna (RA)
Italy
+39 0544 55 49 49
info@ruledesigner.com | www.ruledesigner.com