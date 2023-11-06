The CIDEON Autodesk® Vault® Integration for EPLAN builds bridges between electrical engineering, fluid technology and mechanical engineering.

With Autodesk® Vault® Professional you can save and manage all of your EPLAN Electric P8, EPLAN Fluid and EPLAN Pro Panel project data and thus parallel to your mechanical CAD design data, e.g. from AutoCAD® Mechanical® and Inventor®.

Thanks to the integration, you can easily create and clearly manage all your (multilingual) EPLAN data such as projects, associated documents (e.g. PDFs with circuit diagrams), parts master data and structured parts lists information.

The bidirectional exchange of attributes, classifications and other metadata, e.g. triggered by the user and therefore when the status changes as fully automated processes is only one function of the integration. Please request detailed information.