CIDEON Autodesk® Vault® Integration for EPLAN
Autodesk certified app
The CIDEON Autodesk® Vault® Integration for EPLAN builds bridges between electrical engineering, fluid technology and mechanical engineering.
With Autodesk® Vault® Professional you can save and manage all of your EPLAN Electric P8, EPLAN Fluid and EPLAN Pro Panel project data and thus parallel to your mechanical CAD design data, e.g. from AutoCAD® Mechanical® and Inventor®.
Thanks to the integration, you can easily create and clearly manage all your (multilingual) EPLAN data such as projects, associated documents (e.g. PDFs with circuit diagrams), parts master data and structured parts lists information.
The bidirectional exchange of attributes, classifications and other metadata, e.g. triggered by the user and therefore when the status changes as fully automated processes is only one function of the integration. Please request detailed information.
Benefits
- Support your Mechatronic design: multidisciplinary engineering at different locations through data synchronization for distributed project teams
- Control your revisions in Vault®: reliable approval functions and file traceability reduce error rates throughout the entire design process
- View EPLAN projects with an integrated viewer: every Vault® user can view exported data (e.g. PDF, labelings, wiring and manufacturing information) without the need for an EPLAN license
App details
Integration
The integration functions are available in Vault® via context-sensitive object menus as well as they are directly accessible in EPLAN Electric P8, EPLAN Fluid and EPLAN Pro Panel, and also includes Automated Engineering and EPLAN Preplanning.
Compatibility
Autodesk® Vault® Professional 2024
Autodesk® Vault® Professional 2023
Autodesk® Vault® Professional 2022
Autodesk® Vault® Professional 2021
Autodesk® Vault® Professional 2020
Target industries
All industries using electrical engineering, e.g. construction and operations, industrial machinery
Languages
English | German | Spanish | French
Italian | Portuguese | Russian
Japanese | Chinese | On demand languages
Countries
Worldwide
Additional information
About CIDEON
CIDEON advises and supports companies in optimizing their product development processes—from the initial concept through to engineering, production and services.
CIDEON's innovative solutions ensure continuous data flow along process chains making data accessible and cost-effective throughout the company. In this way, CIDEON's customers can fully exploit the potential of digitalization to benefit themselves and their clients.
CIDEON employs approximately 300 staff at 15 locations in Germany and Austria. It is part of the Friedhelm Loh Group, a globally successful Group with 12 production facilities and 96 subsidiaries.
Further information can be found at www.friedhelm-loh-group.com.
Contact information
CIDEON Software & Services GmbH & Co. KG
Lochhamer Schlag 11, 82166 Graefelfing
+49 89 909003-0
info@cideon.com | www.cideon.com