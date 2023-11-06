PartscapeNavigator
PartscapeNavigator is a revolutionary tool for 3D search as well as duplicate and similarity analysis in partscapes of any size.
- Unique intuitive 3D search engine with revolutionary operational concept
- Finding parts (components, assemblies and products) at lightning speed by using part maps as well as geometric and semantic search algorithms
- Incredible search results based solely on 3D models and raw, synchronized meta data from ERP/PDM System
- Fully automated analysis of mirrored parts
- Fully automated clustering of similar parts
- Fully automated duplicate analysis
- Feature analysis of 3D models (automatic classification of geometric attributes)
Benefits
- Reduce number of parts and complexity costs
- Improve re-use of parts and avoid unnecessary creation of new parts
- Improve master data quality
- Fastest method to identify standardization needs
App details
Integration
PartscapeNavigator is launched from the Autodesk® Inventor® menu, under "Tools/User Commands". The part map itself will have a separate window offering additional commands.
Compatibility
Autodesk® Inventor® 2025
Autodesk® Inventor® 2024
Autodesk® Inventor® 2023
Autodesk® Inventor® 2022
Autodesk® Inventor® 2019
Target industries
Machinery manufacturing | Transportation equipment manufacturing | Industrial manufacturing
About CADBAS GmbH
CADBAS GmbH is an expert and innovative leader for management of part diversity and complexity based in Essen, Germany since 1986. For our customers we work out strategies, processes and implement solutions to structure, to find and to increase the re-use of parts, components, solutions and know-how.
Contact information
CADBAS GmbH Parts
Teilevielfalt Wissen Innovationen
Kruppstrasse 86 D-45145 Essen
Germany
+49 201 24723-0
cadbas@cadbas.de | www.cadbas.de