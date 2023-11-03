Documentation / Autodesk App Store Publisher Center

Autodesk App Store Publisher Center

Learn how to submit your app for App Store approval

The Autodesk App Store provides a centralized storefront for Autodesk customers to find applications that enhance their productivity using Autodesk products. Anyone can submit a product to be published to the Autodesk App Store. Candidate apps can be anything customers find useful, including plug-ins, stand-alone apps, training tutorials, e-books, and many other types of content. Get in touch with us at appsubmissions@autodesk.com if you have questions about your solution's eligibility. 

The resources here will help you create or modify your apps to integrate with Store requirements and technical guidelines designed for a simple, consistent, and quick experience through the product approval process. 

Explore the App Store

Autodesk Developer Network

Joining Autodesk Developer Network (ADN) provides major benefits for the App Store developer, such as access to virtually all Autodesk software for your development purposes, online support, and access to developer information.

Learn more

General information for app publishers

Explore this comprehensive documentation that offers detailed guidance on developing, submitting, distributing, and monetizing your desktop and browser-based applications within the Autodesk App Store.

Getting started

Getting Started Guide

FAQ

Account setup and payment

PayPal account setup

BlueSnap publisher guideline

BlueSnap detail settings guideline

Instant payment notification (IPN) format

App submissions

Browser-based app submission process overview

Desktop-app submission process overview

App submission form | Marketing and technical information preparation

Subscription models

Selling a desktop app on a monthly or yearly subscription

Selling a web service on a monthly or yearly subscription

Information on subscription apps

App information and protection

Information for app buyers

Copy protection in your apps

Entitlement API service for desktop apps

App icon guidelines, specs, and templates

Product store specific information

If you're new to publishing, this information for app developers will help you learn about best practice guidelines and a few requirements to follow when creating products for the Autodesk App Store.

AutoCAD and AutoCAD vertical

Revit

ACC/BIM 360

Fusion

Inventor

3ds Max

Maya

Navisworks

Vault

Robot Structural Analysis

Ready to submit your app?

Visit the Publisher Corner at the Autodesk App Store to complete your information and submit your solution for approval. 

Support

If you have more questions after reviewing these guidelines and documentation, or if you want to submit an app for a product for which no specific guidelines are posted, email appsubmissions@autodesk.com.

 