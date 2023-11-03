Autodesk App Store Publisher Center

Learn how to submit your app for App Store approval

The Autodesk App Store provides a centralized storefront for Autodesk customers to find applications that enhance their productivity using Autodesk products. Anyone can submit a product to be published to the Autodesk App Store. Candidate apps can be anything customers find useful, including plug-ins, stand-alone apps, training tutorials, e-books, and many other types of content. Get in touch with us at appsubmissions@autodesk.com if you have questions about your solution's eligibility.

The resources here will help you create or modify your apps to integrate with Store requirements and technical guidelines designed for a simple, consistent, and quick experience through the product approval process.