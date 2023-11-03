Autodesk App Store AutoCAD and AutoCAD vertical

Compatibility

Your product must be relevant to (and usable with) AutoCAD® 2025 or any of these AutoCAD 2025 vertical products:

AutoCAD® Architecture®, AutoCAD® Electrical®, AutoCAD® Mechanical®, AutoCAD® MEP®, Civil 3D® and must run on all Windows operating systems supported by the AutoCAD 2025 product.

If you indicate compatibility with one or more vertical products, you are responsible for testing your app with those products. You can also indicate compatibility with AutoCAD® 2024 |2023 | 2022 | 2021 | 2020 (or its vertical listed above).