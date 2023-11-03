Autodesk App Store 3ds Max

Use of the bundle and XML file for 3ds Max 2025 |2024 | 2023 | 2022 | 2021 | 2020 plug-in

Use of the bundle and XML file for 3ds Max 2025/2024/2023/2022/2021/2020 plug-in as a default location, we’ll be using the "All user" program data location to place the plug-in manifest: %ProgramData%\Autodesk\ApplicationPlugins.

The plug-in files will be contained in a specific folder with a name matching your tool and a PackageContents.xml file (created by the installer that we create for your app) will be stored within this bundle folder, together with the files that you need for your application:

PackageContents.xml contains a series of XML tags that describe the contents of the bundle, including the various components of the application. These tags will define where to load the application from, and also details about the application such as version(s) it supports.

Find more details on the plugin package.