Autodesk App Store Maya

Compatibility

Your product must be relevant to (and usable with) Maya® 2025 and must run on all version of the operating system supported by Maya 2025, but you don't necessarily have to support all platforms. You can choose to support Windows, MacOS and Linux only, for example. You may also indicate compatibility with Maya® 2024 |2023 | 2022 | 2020.

Your product must work with any higher tiered version of the Maya product. For example, if your application works with the Maya Suites, it must also work with the standard version of Maya.