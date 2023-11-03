Autodesk App Store Vault

Compatibility

Your product must be relevant to (and usable with) Vault® 2025 and must run on any Windows operating system supported by Vault 2025. You may also indicate compatibility with Vault® 2024 | 2023 | 2022 | 2021 | 2020.

Your product must work with any higher tiered version of the Vault product. For example, if your application works with Vault Basic it must also work with Vault Workgroup and Vault Professional.

All applications should interact with Vault only through the public API (as defined by the Vault SDK). There should be no direct interaction with server data such as the database tables or file store folders.