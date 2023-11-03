Autodesk App Store Vault
Information for professional developers
This guide is for developers and content providers new to publishing plug-ins and other content on the Autodesk App Store—either free, trial, or paid versions. It outlines best practice guidelines and a few requirements for publishers to follow when creating products for the Autodesk App Store. These guidelines are designed to ensure that users on the Autodesk App Store have a consistent experience when downloading multiple products from the Store.
Requirements
You will be presented with a detailed list of requirements for publishing on the Autodesk App Store when you first register to be a publisher. The information that follows is a summary. If there are any differences, then the online Publisher Agreement takes precedence.
All content types
Most of the information we need from you is collected through the web form you complete when submitting your content. This includes gathering information to create an HTML quick-start page that is included with the download of your product and viewable online.
Additional requirements
Compatibility
Your product must be relevant to (and usable with) Vault® 2025 and must run on any Windows operating system supported by Vault 2025. You may also indicate compatibility with Vault® 2024 | 2023 | 2022 | 2021 | 2020.
Your product must work with any higher tiered version of the Vault product. For example, if your application works with Vault Basic it must also work with Vault Workgroup and Vault Professional.
All applications should interact with Vault only through the public API (as defined by the Vault SDK). There should be no direct interaction with server data such as the database tables or file store folders.
User privileges
The default user privilege for the Store apps is Windows 7/10/11 Admin User. The installer should have elevated user privileges.
Product stability
Your product should be stable and not behave or alter the behavior of Vault in a way that we deem unsuitable, for example, blocking standard functionality, adding functionality already existing in a higher tier of Vault, blocking the functionality of another plug-in, causing data loss, etc.
Applications that check out and check in files should be preserving meta-data in the case of Autodesk file types.
All applications should work in and be compatible with a multisite or replicated environment.
HTML help page
The information you provide on the documentation form when you submit your app is used to create a standard format HTML page. This information must allow the user to quickly understand how to use your product. You can reference additional information (for example, additional help files posted on your website) from the standard HTML documentation. This HTML page will be created using the information you provide when submitting your product to App Store.
Ready to run
Your product must be ready to go as soon as it’s installed. It must not require the user to manually copy or register files, or manually edit settings (such as support paths).
Stand-alone applications and other content
There are no additional requirements for products that are not integrated with Inventor. Such products might include eBooks, video tutorials, industry specific calculators, connectors to Cloud based services, and the like.
Additional information
The ADN team is here to help you be a successful publisher on the Autodesk App Store. If you have any further questions after reviewing these guidelines and the other documentation on the Autodesk App Store Publisher Center, email us at appsubmissions@autodesk.com for support.