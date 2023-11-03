Autodesk App Store Navisworks

Information for professional developers

This guide is for developers and content providers new to publishing plug-ins and other content on the Autodesk App Store—either free, trial, or paid versions. It outlines best practice guidelines and a few requirements for publishers to follow when creating products for the Autodesk App Store. These guidelines are designed to ensure that users on the Autodesk App Store have a consistent experience when downloading multiple products from the Store. Autodesk Navisworks® Manage and Autodesk® Navisworks® Simulate support apps delivered by the Autodesk App Store. Apps can be used to add both.NET API plugins and NWcreate plugins.

Production apps will be delivered as an MSI installer that is produced after you submit your app to the Autodesk App Store. However, it is possible to test your app by simulating what the installer would do and simply copying your deliverables into the correct place on disk. No registration is required. Here we describe how to produce an app that includes a .NET API plugin.