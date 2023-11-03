Your bundle

Inside one of the below root folders you need to create a uniquely named folder whose name ends in “. bundle”. Directly inside this folder should be a configuration file named “PackageContents.xml”. There should also be a “Contents” subfolder where you put your deliverables.

So, the minimum ‘development’ installation would have 2 files, and be along the lines of:

Windows:

% APPDATA %\Autodesk\ApplicationPlugins\ ADSK.MyApp.bundle \ Contents\ ADSK. MyPlugin.dll OR MyPlugin.py

% APPDATA %\Autodesk\ApplicationPlugins\ ADSK.MyApp.bundle \ Contents\ v ADSK. MyPlugin. Manifest

Mac: