Autodesk App Store Revit

Use of the bundle and XML file for Revit 2020 | 2021 | 2022 | 2023 | 2024 | 2025 plug-in

As a default location, we’ll be using All user location to place the add-in manifest:

%programdata%\Autodesk\ApplicationPlugins

The plug-in files will be contained in a specific folder called “<your application name>.bundle” and a PackageContents.xml file (created by the installer we create for your app) will be stored within this .bundle folder together with the contents that you need for your application:

PackageContents.xml contains the following xml tag (among other tags that control the information of about the installer), and further points to your .addin manifest within your bundle folder.

<ComponentEntry ModuleName="./Contents/ADNPlugin-FileUpgrader.addin"

Revit 2020 | 2021 | 2022 | 2023 | 2024| 2025 looks into the contents of the .bundle folder, read the PackageContents.xml file and look for “ModuleName” or the location of .addin file that further defines Revit specific information about plug-ins.

To see how the installed app looks, you can download some of the free plug-ins already available on the Autodesk App Store and study their format.