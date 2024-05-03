Become an ADN member and fuel your innovation
Autodesk Developer Network is designed for software development businesses and teams that develop specialized solutions and integrations with Autodesk technology. This program offers top tier support, special event opportunities, and access to Autodesk software.
Autodesk Developer Network Benefits
Autodesk Developer Network Membership Pricing
US$ in Americas, CIS and Asia | CAD$ in Canada | Euros in Europe/Middle East/Africa | AUS$ in Australia and New Zealand
*User(s) is the number of employees that will be using ADN-provided Autodesk desktop software, web services, and support services. This includes your software engineers, support personnel, and for in-the-field customer demonstrations. There are 3 user levels to choose from: 1 user, 2 to 5 users, and 6 or more users. ADN membership runs per calendar year—January 1 to December 31—and is not prorated.
ADN membership pricing may vary in some countries, including India, Japan, the People’s Republic of China, and a number of countries in Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.