US$ in Americas, CIS and Asia | CAD$ in Canada | Euros in Europe/Middle East/Africa | AUS$ in Australia and New Zealand

*User(s) is the number of employees that will be using ADN-provided Autodesk desktop software, web services, and support services. This includes your software engineers, support personnel, and for in-the-field customer demonstrations. There are 3 user levels to choose from: 1 user, 2 to 5 users, and 6 or more users. ADN membership runs per calendar year—January 1 to December 31—and is not prorated.

ADN membership pricing may vary in some countries, including India, Japan, the People’s Republic of China, and a number of countries in Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.