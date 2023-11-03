Contact the Autodesk Developer Network
Get in touch with us
Our regional representatives can tell you more about joining the Autodesk Developer Network and answer any questions about pricing.
US and Canada
Julia Eremeeva | +1 (231) 600-4824 (US)
Eswar K | +353-876901284 (Ireland)
Latin America
Europe, Middle East, Africa
Peter Schlipf | +49-151-62828871 (Germany)
Caroline Ward | +44 7775 858931 (UK)
Asia | Pacific
Geetha Vasudeva Rao | +91 9148566425 (ANZ, ASEAN, India)
Max Zhao (赵兴茂) | + 86 13810274589 (China)
Toshiaki Isezaki | (Japan)
Sam Chai | +822 1588 0163 (Korea)
CIS Countries
Azerbaijan | Armenia | Kazakhstan | Kyrgyzstan |
Moldova | Tajikistan | Turkmenistan | Uzbekistan | Ukraine