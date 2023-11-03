SAP Engineering Control Center interface to Autodesk® Inventor®
Autodesk certified app
SAP® Engineering Control Center (ECTR) offers the basis for supporting "live engineering"—the SAP strategy for digitizing products and product development processes.
With ECTR SAP provides end-to-end management of consistent data from the engineering disciplines including mechanics, electronics, software development, and simulation within their own PLM solution in an efficient work environment.
SAP ECTR offers increased ease of use for all CAD and Office sources. The simple, intuitive data navigation supplies a comprehensive overview of all required information, such as SAP objects like Documents, Materials and Bill of Materials, etc., and offers quick and easy access to central information, data and processes.
Simplify the structured processing of product development data through:
- A familiar appearance for all users
- Easy handling of SAP, also for new users
- Personal folders
- Drag-and-drop functionality
- Context-sensitive pull-down menus
- Symbols for meaningful and quick information
Benefits
- Make engineer’s life easier with an simple and intuitive Windows® Explorer®-like user interface that provides designers with an optimal working environment
- Offer a holistic view of all product information and ensure smooth transition between processes through up-to-date and consistent, company-wide product data
- Development of standardized products at lower costs at a competitive level, shorten innovation cycles and achieve higher product quality
App details
Integration
SAP functions can directly be executed in
Inventor® via ‘SAP ECTR’ menu, or directly
accessed in the SAP ECTR user interface.
Here, any Inventor® model structures, model
states, drawings and references can be
processed as SAP Documents and Bill of
Documents, Material Master, BOMs,
Functional Locations, and many more
objects by using SAP PLM processes and
features, such as SAP Engineering Change
Management, status management or
classification.
Compatibility
Autodesk® Inventor® Professional 2023
Autodesk® Inventor® Professional 2022
Autodesk® Inventor® Professional 2021
Autodesk® Inventor® Professional 2020
Target industries
Mechanical engineering
Construction and operations
Industrial machinery
Languages
English | German | Spanish | French
Italian | Portuguese | Russian
Japanese | Chinese | On demand languages
Countries
Worldwide
Additional information
About CIDEO
CIDEON advises and supports companies in optimizing their product development processes—from the initial concept through to engineering, production and services.
CIDEON's innovative solutions ensure continuous data flow along process chains making data accessible and cost-effective throughout the company. In this way, CIDEON's customers can fully exploit the potential of digitalization to benefit themselves and their clients.
CIDEON employs approximately 300 staff at 15 locations in Germany and Austria. It is part of the Friedhelm Loh Group, a globally successful Group with 12 production facilities and 96 subsidiaries.
Further information can be found at www.friedhelm-loh-group.com.
Contact information
CIDEON Software & Services GmbH & Co. KG
Lochhamer Schlag 11, 82166 Graefelfing
+49 89 909003-0
info@cideon.com | www.cideon.com