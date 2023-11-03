SAP® Engineering Control Center (ECTR) offers the basis for supporting "live engineering"—the SAP strategy for digitizing products and product development processes.

With ECTR SAP provides end-to-end management of consistent data from the engineering disciplines including mechanics, electronics, software development, and simulation within their own PLM solution in an efficient work environment.

SAP ECTR offers increased ease of use for all CAD and Office sources. The simple, intuitive data navigation supplies a comprehensive overview of all required information, such as SAP objects like Documents, Materials and Bill of Materials, etc., and offers quick and easy access to central information, data and processes.

Simplify the structured processing of product development data through: