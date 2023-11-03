Property Manager: Easily design your own personal iProperties interface with automations and data validation. Functionalities include iProperties linking, values list definition, model’s iProperties edition from drawing, as well as many others. An iProperties validator can be configured to check data consistency on document opening, saving or closing. This tool can be bought separately.

Inven-Print: Print and export in a single operation a whole series of Autodesk® Inventor® files in many different formats. A selection filter let you quickly and easily find all the files matching a specific search on iProperties (like all files with Project’s value being “PRJ01”). As well, save a lot of time using the delayed printing. Our Print Server will print and export all the files at the time and date choosen. This tool can be bought separately.

Inven-Tools is a set of more than 10 functionalities, including Property Manager and Inven-Print. Inven-Tools Watch is an extended version of Inven-Tools product, with more powerful functionalities and specific features developed with and for watchmaking industry.