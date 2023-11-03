Inven-Tools
Autodesk certified app
Property Manager: Easily design your own personal iProperties interface with automations and data validation. Functionalities include iProperties linking, values list definition, model’s iProperties edition from drawing, as well as many others. An iProperties validator can be configured to check data consistency on document opening, saving or closing. This tool can be bought separately.
Inven-Print: Print and export in a single operation a whole series of Autodesk® Inventor® files in many different formats. A selection filter let you quickly and easily find all the files matching a specific search on iProperties (like all files with Project’s value being “PRJ01”). As well, save a lot of time using the delayed printing. Our Print Server will print and export all the files at the time and date choosen. This tool can be bought separately.
Inven-Tools is a set of more than 10 functionalities, including Property Manager and Inven-Print. Inven-Tools Watch is an extended version of Inven-Tools product, with more powerful functionalities and specific features developed with and for watchmaking industry.
Benefits
- Implements inexistent functionalities
- Time saving
- Automation and rationalization of repetitive / tedious tasks
App details
Integration
Directly integrated through windows inside Autodesk® Inventor®, accessible through buttons located in Inventor® ribbon.
Compatibility
Autodesk® Inventor® 2025
Autodesk® Inventor® 2024
Autodesk® Inventor® 2023
Autodesk® Inventor® 2022
Autodesk® Inventor® 2019
Target industries
Watch industry | Industrial machinery
General tools for any Autodesk® Inventor® user (iProperties manager, Print manager, etc.)
Languages
French | English | German
Countries
Worldwide product sale and support
Technical support by phone, email, desktop remote (Windows | Team Viewer)
Additional information
About Hurni Engineering
Autodesk Partner for more than 20 years, our field of activity includes:
- Autodesk software reselling
- Data management implementation (EDM / PDM / PLM)
- Consulting, installation, training and technical support
- Software development for Autodesk® AutoCAD®, Inventor and Autodesk® Vault® products
Contact information
Hurni Engineering Sàrl
Chemin de la Combeta 3
2300 La Chaux-de-Fonds
Switzerland
+41 32 924 50 90