Graitec PowerPack for Autodesk® Inventor®
PowerPack for Autodesk® Inventor® is a dynamic plug-in that extends the capabilities of Autodesk® Inventor®. It integrates seamlessly with Inventor®, providing additional tools for data management, model creation, and output processing. Key features include Read Inventor Files for data integration, Remove iLogic Rules for model optimization, and Add/Remove Custom iProperties for data organization. It also offers Batch Print and Batch Export for efficient output management. The plug-in includes innovative tools such as iDogBone for automated dogbone joint creation and Thread Modeler for realistic thread generation. The Feature Migrator is another significant feature, designed to migrate assembly-level features to the part level, supporting a variety of features for a streamlined design process. PowerPack for Inventor is a comprehensive tool for enhancing Inventor® functionality and improving design workflows.
Benefits
- Seamless Autodesk® Inventor® integration
- Boost efficiency with comprehensive design tools
- Enhance your organization with streamlined BOM management
App details
Integration
PowerPack for Autodesk® Inventor® is a plug-in that integrates directly into the Inventor® interface, providing a dedicated ribbon that houses additional tools and features. This integration allows users to access PowerPack's capabilities within the Inventor® environment, enhancing workflow efficiency. PowerPack can read and work with Inventor® native data files, maintaining full associativity, ensuring changes made in either software are reflected across both. This seamless integration enhances the functionality of Inventor® without the need to switch between different software environments, providing a consistent and efficient design experience.
Compatibility
Autodesk® Inventor® 2025
Autodesk® Inventor® 2024
Autodesk® Inventor® 2023
Target industries
Manufacturing industry | Product design | Oil and gas
About Graitec
As an Autodesk Platinum Partner, GRAITEC provides BIM and Industry 4.0 software solutions, aiding construction and manufacturing firms with digital transformation. The company also develops bespoke BIM applications, ensuring clients harness technology effectively
Contact information
20 rue de Provence
75009
Paris, France
01 69 85 56 22
info.france@graitec.com | https://graitec.com/uk