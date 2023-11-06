Documentation / Autodesk Certified Apps Graitec PowerPack

Graitec PowerPack for Autodesk® Inventor®

Autodesk certified app

PowerPack for Autodesk® Inventor® is a dynamic plug-in that extends the capabilities of Autodesk® Inventor®. It integrates seamlessly with Inventor®, providing additional tools for data management, model creation, and output processing. Key features include Read Inventor Files for data integration, Remove iLogic Rules for model optimization, and Add/Remove Custom iProperties for data organization. It also offers Batch Print and Batch Export for efficient output management. The plug-in includes innovative tools such as iDogBone for automated dogbone joint creation and Thread Modeler for realistic thread generation. The Feature Migrator is another significant feature, designed to migrate assembly-level features to the part level, supporting a variety of features for a streamlined design process. PowerPack for Inventor is a comprehensive tool for enhancing Inventor® functionality and improving design workflows.

Benefits

  • Seamless Autodesk® Inventor® integration
  • Boost efficiency with comprehensive design tools
  • Enhance your organization with streamlined BOM management

App details

Integration

PowerPack for Autodesk® Inventor® is a plug-in that integrates directly into the Inventor® interface, providing a dedicated ribbon that houses additional tools and features. This integration allows users to access PowerPack's capabilities within the Inventor® environment, enhancing workflow efficiency. PowerPack can read and work with Inventor® native data files, maintaining full associativity, ensuring changes made in either software are reflected across both. This seamless integration enhances the functionality of Inventor® without the need to switch between different software environments, providing a consistent and efficient design experience.

Compatibility

Autodesk® Inventor® 2025

Autodesk® Inventor® 2024

Autodesk® Inventor® 2023

Target industries

Manufacturing industry | Product design | Oil and gas

Languages

English

Countries

Worldwide

Additional information

Graitec website

Watch the app video

 

About Graitec

As an Autodesk Platinum Partner, GRAITEC provides BIM and Industry 4.0 software solutions, aiding construction and manufacturing firms with digital transformation. The company also develops bespoke BIM applications, ensuring clients harness technology effectively

