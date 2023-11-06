PowerPack for Autodesk® Inventor® is a dynamic plug-in that extends the capabilities of Autodesk® Inventor®. It integrates seamlessly with Inventor®, providing additional tools for data management, model creation, and output processing. Key features include Read Inventor Files for data integration, Remove iLogic Rules for model optimization, and Add/Remove Custom iProperties for data organization. It also offers Batch Print and Batch Export for efficient output management. The plug-in includes innovative tools such as iDogBone for automated dogbone joint creation and Thread Modeler for realistic thread generation. The Feature Migrator is another significant feature, designed to migrate assembly-level features to the part level, supporting a variety of features for a streamlined design process. PowerPack for Inventor is a comprehensive tool for enhancing Inventor® functionality and improving design workflows.