FX64 Plot
Autodesk certified app
FX64 Plot enables batch processing of multiple documents based on Autodesk® Inventor® design projects or Autodesk® Vault® software. The search functions can find all the drawings associated with an assembly file. The user can also create various graphics and CAD formats from the selected drawings (PDF, TIFF, JPEG, STEP, IGES, DXF™, DWG™). Settings for automatic distribution of drawings to different printing devices may be based on parameters such as drawing format and size.
The program also provides many other utility features such as applying watermarks, defining rules for the file names of converted drawings (e.g. you can define filenames containing timestamps and iProperty values), customizable distribution of converted files (e.g. save all formats into one folder, save converted files in the file location of the drawing, etc). A team of users can connect multiple seats of FX64 Plot and use one shared print server.
Benefits
- Powerful batch processing for design projects
- No further user interaction after the plot job starts
- Can assign different drawing formats to different printers automatically
App details
Integration
Access via the Inventor® add-in; the main form can also be run as a standalone EXE that requires only Inventor® Apprentice®
Compatibility
Autodesk® Inventor® 2025
Autodesk® Inventor® 2024
Autodesk® Inventor® 2023
Autodesk® Inventor® 2022
Autodesk® Inventor® 2021
Autodesk® Inventor® 2020
Autodesk® Inventor® 2019
Autodesk® Vault® 2025
Autodesk® Vault® 2024
Autodesk® Vault® 2023
Autodesk® Vault® 2022
Target industries
Any industry that uses Inventor drawing files
Languages
English | German
Countries
Worldwide
Additional information
About FX64 Software Solutions
With 20 years and more than 500 projects, FX64 Software Solutions has established its reputation as one of the leading software developers in the Autodesk® ecosystem. We have extensive experience in customizing Autodesk® products such as Inventor®, Autodesk® AutoCAD® and Autodesk® Vault®. Our specialty is the development of customized solutions for data management, automation and simulation of any kind.
Contact information
FX64 Software Solutions
Schiller Str. 13
95659 Arzberg
Germany
+49 (0) 9233 716137
info@fx64.de | www.fx64.de