FX64 Plot enables batch processing of multiple documents based on Autodesk® Inventor® design projects or Autodesk® Vault® software. The search functions can find all the drawings associated with an assembly file. The user can also create various graphics and CAD formats from the selected drawings (PDF, TIFF, JPEG, STEP, IGES, DXF™, DWG™). Settings for automatic distribution of drawings to different printing devices may be based on parameters such as drawing format and size.

The program also provides many other utility features such as applying watermarks, defining rules for the file names of converted drawings (e.g. you can define filenames containing timestamps and iProperty values), customizable distribution of converted files (e.g. save all formats into one folder, save converted files in the file location of the drawing, etc). A team of users can connect multiple seats of FX64 Plot and use one shared print server.