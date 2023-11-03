Documentation / Autodesk Certified Apps FX64 Plot

FX64 Plot

Autodesk certified app

FX64 Plot enables batch processing of multiple documents based on Autodesk® Inventor® design projects or Autodesk® Vault® software. The search functions can find all the drawings associated with an assembly file. The user can also create various graphics and CAD formats from the selected drawings (PDF, TIFF, JPEG, STEP, IGES, DXF™, DWG™). Settings for automatic distribution of drawings to different printing devices may be based on parameters such as drawing format and size.

The program also provides many other utility features such as applying watermarks, defining rules for the file names of converted drawings (e.g. you can define filenames containing timestamps and iProperty values), customizable distribution of converted files (e.g. save all formats into one folder, save converted files in the file location of the drawing, etc). A team of users can connect multiple seats of FX64 Plot and use one shared print server.

Benefits

  • Powerful batch processing for design projects
  • No further user interaction after the plot job starts
  • Can assign different drawing formats to different printers automatically

App details

Integration

Access via the Inventor® add-in; the main form can also be run as a standalone EXE that requires only Inventor® Apprentice®

Compatibility

Autodesk® Inventor® 2025
Autodesk® Inventor® 2024
Autodesk® Inventor® 2023
Autodesk® Inventor® 2022
Autodesk® Inventor® 2021
Autodesk® Inventor® 2020
Autodesk® Inventor® 2019
Autodesk® Vault® 2025
Autodesk® Vault® 2024
Autodesk® Vault® 2023
Autodesk® Vault® 2022

Target industries

Any industry that uses Inventor drawing files

Languages

English | German

 

Countries

Worldwide

Additional information

About FX64 Software Solutions

With 20 years and more than 500 projects, FX64 Software Solutions has established its reputation as one of the leading software developers in the Autodesk® ecosystem. We have extensive experience in customizing Autodesk® products such as Inventor®, Autodesk® AutoCAD® and Autodesk® Vault®. Our specialty is the development of customized solutions for data management, automation and simulation of any kind.

Contact information

FX64 Software Solutions
Schiller Str. 13
95659 Arzberg
Germany

+49 (0) 9233 716137
info@fx64.de | www.fx64.de