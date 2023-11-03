Graitec PowerPack for Autodesk® Vault®
Autodesk certified app
PowerPack for Autodesk® Vault®, developed by GRAITEC, is a comprehensive plugin that enhances Autodesk® Vault® Professional and Autodesk® Vault® Workgroup platforms. This powerful tool streamlines data management tasks and workflows, making it an excellent choice for certification candidates. With automation capabilities, it accelerates redundant operations like data export, job configuration, and file migration, saving time and improving productivity. Supporting various file formats, including DXF, STEP, and PDF, PowerPack for Autodesk® Vault® enables seamless file exports and collaboration with external stakeholders. Noteworthy features like status change restriction, assembly structure export tools, job queue system, and the newly added Emailing Tool for improved communication, provide candidates with precise control over data management processes. By leveraging PowerPack for Autodesk® Vault®, users can enhance their technical proficiency, optimize workflows, and fully unleash the potential of Autodesk® Vault®.
Benefits
- Improve Efficiency of document management
- Export of combined Assembly Structures
- Applying Watermarks
App details
Integration
Ex:- window presence inside the Autodesk® product, or is able to open the Autodesk native data file with full associativity
Compatibility
Autodesk® Vault® 2024
Autodesk® Vault® 2023
Target industries
Manufacturing industry | Product design | Oil and gas
Languages
English
Countries
Global
Additional information
About Graitec
As an Autodesk Platinum Partner, GRAITEC provides BIM and Industry 4.0 software solutions, aiding construction and manufacturing firms with digital transformation. The company also develops bespoke BIM applications, ensuring clients harness technology effectively
Contact information
20 rue de Provence
75009
Paris, France
01 69 85 56 22
info.france@graitec.com | graitec.com/uk