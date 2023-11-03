PowerPack for Autodesk® Vault®, developed by GRAITEC, is a comprehensive plugin that enhances Autodesk® Vault® Professional and Autodesk® Vault® Workgroup platforms. This powerful tool streamlines data management tasks and workflows, making it an excellent choice for certification candidates. With automation capabilities, it accelerates redundant operations like data export, job configuration, and file migration, saving time and improving productivity. Supporting various file formats, including DXF, STEP, and PDF, PowerPack for Autodesk® Vault® enables seamless file exports and collaboration with external stakeholders. Noteworthy features like status change restriction, assembly structure export tools, job queue system, and the newly added Emailing Tool for improved communication, provide candidates with precise control over data management processes. By leveraging PowerPack for Autodesk® Vault®, users can enhance their technical proficiency, optimize workflows, and fully unleash the potential of Autodesk® Vault®.