keytech
Autodesk certified app
As an Autodesk certified app, keytech provides highest integration standards for Autodesk® Inventor® software and supports the designer in every project phase.
Audit-proof storage of assemblies, parts and drawings in a revision secured vault goes without saying.
keytech offers a modular and scalable structure that allows your company to start with basic document management and grow to a comprehensive product lifecycle management system (PLM).
Benefits
- Saving and loading of referenced model structures and bill of material management
- Automatic bill of materials derivation and BOM management
- Automated filling of title blocks and title block management
- Support of standard parts, iParts, frame generator and concurrent engineering
- Rule based exchange of part revisions within assemblies (as build, latest revisions, released revisions)
- Change management and revision management
App details
Integration
Add-in visible as ribbon and context menu
Compatibility
Autodesk® Inventor® 2024
Autodesk® Inventor® 2023
Autodesk® Inventor® 2022
Autodesk® Inventor® 2021
Autodesk® Inventor® 2020
Autodesk® Inventor® 2019
Target industries
Mechanical engineering | Industrial components
Automotive
Languages
English | German
Countries
Worldwide
Additional information
About keytech
As a leading international provider of Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) software and services, keytech has more than 35 years of experience in developing and implementing PLM and PDM solutions. keytech has expertise in linking engineering and enterprise processes and has thousands of successful PLM customers worldwide.
