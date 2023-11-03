RuleDesigner® Configurator is a web-based application that enables product and sales configuration as well as enterprise processes automation, fully embedded in the Autodesk® Inventor® CAD environment.

Accelerate the design and delivery of configured products, while reducing costs and freeing up your engineers to do higher value work. Use RuleDesigner Configurator to automate the generation of configuration-specific detailed 3D models, drawings, and manufacturing information for individual customer orders.

Increase sales by making every sales person, customer service rep, dealer, and distributor a product expert while reducing the need for engineering support in the sales process and enhancing the purchasing experience.

Scale to a Business Process Management approach thanks to the integrated RuleDesigner portal for managing corporate processes.

RuleDesigner Configurator key differentiators include: