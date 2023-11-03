RuleDesigner Configurator
Autodesk certified app
RuleDesigner® Configurator is a web-based application that enables product and sales configuration as well as enterprise processes automation, fully embedded in the Autodesk® Inventor® CAD environment.
Accelerate the design and delivery of configured products, while reducing costs and freeing up your engineers to do higher value work. Use RuleDesigner Configurator to automate the generation of configuration-specific detailed 3D models, drawings, and manufacturing information for individual customer orders.
Increase sales by making every sales person, customer service rep, dealer, and distributor a product expert while reducing the need for engineering support in the sales process and enhancing the purchasing experience.
Scale to a Business Process Management approach thanks to the integrated RuleDesigner portal for managing corporate processes.
RuleDesigner Configurator key differentiators include:
Fully integrated in the CAD Environment
Integration with ERP/CRM/PLM systems
Easy and fast rule authoring and maintenance
Easy and flexible deployment
Easy and simple user interface
Benefits
- Automate the generation of configuration-specific detailed 3D models, drawings, and manufacturing information.
- Eliminate errors in product specification and pricing.
- Get increased win rates based on faster response and better quotes/proposals, improved offer lead times, higher margins, and greater customer satisfaction.
App details
Integration
RuleDesigner® Configurator is able to open the Autodesk® native data file with full associativity.
Compatibility
Autodesk® Inventor® 2024 Autodesk® Inventor® 2023 Autodesk® Inventor® 2022 Autodesk® Inventor® 2021 Autodesk® Inventor® 2020 Autodesk® Inventor® 2019 Autodesk® Inventor® 2018
Target industries
Industrial machinery | Heavy equipment
Medical device | Pharmaceutical
Consumer products | Retail
Electronics and semiconductors | Automotive
Languages
English | Italian | German | Spanish | French
Countries
Americas | Europe
Additional information
About RuleDesigner srl
Founded in 2004, RuleDesigner srl is on the market with the brand RuleDesigner®. RuleDesigner® is a web-based suite of applications designed to support collaboration onto all product (PLM), customer (CRM) related processes and corporate processes (BPM) across the extended enterprise.
Represented by a network of value added resellers, many companies operating internationally rely on RuleDesigner® to manage their corporate processes.
Contact information
RuleDesigner srl
Via Dismano 773
Ravenna (RA)
Italy
+39 0544 55 49 49
info@ruledesigner.com | www.ruledesigner.com