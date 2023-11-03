For any firm with a global supply chain, global markets, or a multi-lingual workforce, translation of labels on CAD documents is a practical necessity and, in many countries, a legal requirement.

The FX64 Translation Memory Manager helps translate Autodesk® Inventor® drawings into multiple languages. It gathers and exports all relevant text elements from a collection of Inventor® files to an external database which may be shared by an organization across multiple projects and locations. Previously stored translations to multiple languages other than the original are found in the database and reused.

New translations into over 50 languages may be added automatically using the Google Translate™ service. Further edits may be entered directly or selected text elements may be exported to a spreadsheet for external translation. After the external translation, all the text can be re-imported into the database and made available for reuse.

Ease of use is enhanced by utility functions such as the ability to automatically recognize and automate handling of repeated numerical variables occurring within various text elements. With just a few key strokes, translated copies of the documents may be generated in which the original text elements are replaced by the translations into any chosen language available in the database. A function is provided to easily and directly send the translated drawings to FX64 Plot to convert and/or plot the files (for customers using FX64 Plot program).