For any firm with a global supply chain, global markets, or a multi-lingual workforce, translation of labels on CAD documents is a practical necessity and, in many countries, a legal requirement.
The FX64 Translation Memory Manager helps translate Autodesk® Inventor® drawings into multiple languages. It gathers and exports all relevant text elements from a collection of Inventor® files to an external database which may be shared by an organization across multiple projects and locations. Previously stored translations to multiple languages other than the original are found in the database and reused.
New translations into over 50 languages may be added automatically using the Google Translate™ service. Further edits may be entered directly or selected text elements may be exported to a spreadsheet for external translation. After the external translation, all the text can be re-imported into the database and made available for reuse.
Ease of use is enhanced by utility functions such as the ability to automatically recognize and automate handling of repeated numerical variables occurring within various text elements. With just a few key strokes, translated copies of the documents may be generated in which the original text elements are replaced by the translations into any chosen language available in the database. A function is provided to easily and directly send the translated drawings to FX64 Plot to convert and/or plot the files (for customers using FX64 Plot program).
Benefits
- No knowledge of the internal structure of Inventor® drawing documents is required (text extraction and creation of translated drawings work automatically)
- Text in the database can be exported/imported for external translation (completely independent of the CAD format)
- Batch processing of large numbers of drawings is possible
App details
Integration
Inventor® based functions are accessible from the add-in's ribbon. The database functions can also be accessed with an independent external EXE.
Compatibility
Autodesk® Inventor® 2024
Autodesk® Inventor® 2023
Autodesk® Inventor® 2022
Autodesk® Inventor® 2020
Autodesk® Inventor® 2019
Target industries
Anyone who uses Autodesk® Inventor® drawings and works with international customers and/or suppliers
Languages
English | German
Translation languages: all 50+ languages offered by Google Translate
Countries
Worldwide
Additional information
About FX64 Software Solutions
With 20 years and more than 500 projects, FX64 Software Solutions has established its reputation as one of the leading software developers in the Autodesk® ecosystem. We have extensive experience in customizing Autodesk® products such as Inventor®, Autodesk® AutoCAD® and Autodesk® Vault®. Our specialty is the development of customized solutions for data management, automation and simulation of any kind.
Contact information
FX64 Software Solutions
Schiller Str. 13
95659 Arzberg
Germany
+49 (0) 9233 716137
info@fx64.de | www.fx64.de