Save time and create all sheet metal flat pattern DWG / DXF files in one click, directly from the assembly document. Flat Pattern Extractor is ideal for laser cutting and nesting software. The Flat Pattern Extractor will remember all your default settings for file format, layers and geometry conversion. The Flat Pattern Extractor can generate a wide range of file formats from older Autodesk® AutoCAD® Release 12 DXF to the newest DWG formats that will work with most common post processors.