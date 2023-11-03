Flat Pattern Extractor
Autodesk certified app
Save time and create all sheet metal flat pattern DWG / DXF files in one click, directly from the assembly document. Flat Pattern Extractor is ideal for laser cutting and nesting software. The Flat Pattern Extractor will remember all your default settings for file format, layers and geometry conversion. The Flat Pattern Extractor can generate a wide range of file formats from older Autodesk® AutoCAD® Release 12 DXF to the newest DWG formats that will work with most common post processors.
Benefits
- Time saving, assures uniform exported DXF or DWG files
App details
Integration
Flat Pattern Extractor is an Add in to Autodesk® Inventor®
Compatibility
Autodesk® Inventor® 2025
Autodesk® Inventor® 2024
Autodesk® Inventor® 2023
Autodesk® Inventor® 2022
Autodesk® Inventor® 2020
Autodesk® Inventor® 2019
Target industries
Sheet metal manufacturing | CNC
Languages
English
Countries
Worldwide
Additional information
About Services Informatiques Benoit Larocque
In business since 1997, Services Informatiques Benoit Larocque provides solutions based on AutoCAD® and Inventor® software to customers with specific software needs in drafting and 3D modeling in the manufacturing industry.
Contact information
Services Informatiques Benoit Larocque
355, ave Duquesne
Saint-Hyacinthe, QC, Canada
J2S 7A6
+1 450-771-9820
bl@blarocque.ca | www.blarocque.ca