Flat Pattern Extractor

Autodesk certified app

Save time and create all sheet metal flat pattern DWG / DXF files in one click, directly from the assembly document. Flat Pattern Extractor is ideal for laser cutting and nesting software. The Flat Pattern Extractor will remember all your default settings for file format, layers and geometry conversion. The Flat Pattern Extractor can generate a wide range of file formats from older Autodesk® AutoCAD® Release 12 DXF to the newest DWG formats that will work with most common post processors.

Benefits

  • Time saving, assures uniform exported DXF or DWG files

App details

Integration

Flat Pattern Extractor is an Add in to Autodesk® Inventor®

Compatibility

Autodesk® Inventor® 2025
Autodesk® Inventor® 2024
Autodesk® Inventor® 2023
Autodesk® Inventor® 2022
Autodesk® Inventor® 2020
Autodesk® Inventor® 2019

Target industries

Sheet metal manufacturing | CNC

Languages

English

Countries

Worldwide

Additional information

Watch the app video

Available on the Autodesk App Store

 

 

About Services Informatiques Benoit Larocque

In business since 1997, Services Informatiques Benoit Larocque provides solutions based on AutoCAD® and Inventor® software to customers with specific software needs in drafting and 3D modeling in the manufacturing industry.

Contact information

Services Informatiques Benoit Larocque
355, ave Duquesne
Saint-Hyacinthe, QC, Canada
J2S 7A6

+1 450-771-9820
bl@blarocque.ca | www.blarocque.ca