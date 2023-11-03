ASi-Profile
Autodesk certified app
ASi-Profile software aims to extend the field of application of Autodesk® Inventor® software, which is usually used for mechanical construction in mechanical and plant engineering.
Using ASi-Profile, the engineer is able to create additional structural parts that are needed for his mechanical design such as supporting structures, substructures, control-and-maintenance platforms, stairways, and barriers, all from within Autodesk® Inventor®.
For metal fabrication, ASi-Profile is used in the context of planning and designing stairways, platforms, balconies, railings, etc., with the intention of creating a customized individual structure. ASi-Profile is used to simplify the construction process and to create realistic views of the steel structures.
As all parts produced with ASi-Profile are Inventor-compatible construction units, it is possible to change or complete them using standard Inventor® commands.
Benefits
- Easy to learn
- Very efficient mode of operation for doing structural steelwork within Autodesk® Inventor®
- New function for making steel railings is "magical"
App details
Integration
All function calls are available from the Autodesk® Inventor® user interface menu, and all ASi-Profile dialogs have the same look and feel as those of Autodesk® Inventor®.
ASi-Profile created parts and assemblies are native compatible Autodesk® Inventor® objects with original Autodesk® Inventor® features, so users can change or add all ASi-Profile objects using normal Autodesk® Inventor® functions.
Compatibility
Autodesk® Inventor® 2025
Autodesk® Inventor® 2024
Autodesk® Inventor® 2023
Autodesk® Inventor® 2022
Autodesk® Inventor® 2021
Autodesk® Inventor® 2020
Autodesk® Inventor® 2019
Autodesk® Inventor® 2018
Target industries
Mechanical engineering | Structural steel engineering | Metal-structure and more
Languages
English | German
Countries
Europe | USA | Canada | Australia | New Zealand
Additional information
About Mensch und Maschine
Mensch und Maschine Software SE (M+M) is a leading supplier of Computer Aided Design, Manufacturing and Engineering (CAD/CAM/CAE), Product Data Management (PDM) and Building Information Modelling/Management (BIM) solutions with approx. 75 locations all around Europe as well as in Asia and America.
The company was founded in 1984, is headquartered in Wessling near Munich and employs just over 1,000 people. In 2020, approx. EUR 244 mln sales were achieved. The M+M share is listed in Frankfurt (scale30) and Munich (m:access).
Contact information
Mensch und Maschine Deutschland GmbH
Argelsrieder Feld 5
82234 Wessling
Germany
+49-8153-933-0
info@mum.de | www.asi-profile.de