ASi-Profile software aims to extend the field of application of Autodesk® Inventor® software, which is usually used for mechanical construction in mechanical and plant engineering.

Using ASi-Profile, the engineer is able to create additional structural parts that are needed for his mechanical design such as supporting structures, substructures, control-and-maintenance platforms, stairways, and barriers, all from within Autodesk® Inventor®.

For metal fabrication, ASi-Profile is used in the context of planning and designing stairways, platforms, balconies, railings, etc., with the intention of creating a customized individual structure. ASi-Profile is used to simplify the construction process and to create realistic views of the steel structures.

As all parts produced with ASi-Profile are Inventor-compatible construction units, it is possible to change or complete them using standard Inventor® commands.