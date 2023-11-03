InventorCAM
Autodesk certified app
InventorCAM is an Integrated CAM for Autodesk® Inventor® and it revolutionizes CNC milling with its unique iMachining technology—saving 70% and more in machining time and dramatically extending the cutting tools life.
InventorCAM is seamlessly integrated in Inventor and has full toolpath associativity to the Inventor model. The tight integration with Inventor streamlines the design-to-production life cycle.
The InventorCAM iMachining technology provides immense savings and increased efficiency in your CNC milling operations. The patented iMachining is completely unique both in its toolpath and its unique Technology Wizard, that automatically calculates the optimal cutting conditions, taking into account the toolpath, stock material, cutting tool and CNC machine parameters.
InventorCAM provides the best solution for Multi-Channel Mill-Turn and Swiss CNCs, with easy and flexible CAM programming, excellent multi-channel synchronization, full machine simulation and certified posts for all complex CNC brands.
InventorCAM offers a free full version 60-day trial. Download and experience the benefits of the powerful InventorCAM solution. Watch the InventorCAM Professor videos as you evaluate the InventorCAM functions.
Benefits
- Seamlessly integrated in Inventor®, with full toolpath associativity to the Inventor® model
- iMachining technology saves 70% and more in machining time and dramatically extends the cutting tools life
Supports all CNC applications, including iMachining 2D, iMachining 3D, 2.5D Mill, 3D Mill/HSM, Indexial and Sim. 4/5 axes Milling, Turning and Multi-Channel Mill-Turn, for Multi-Turret, Multi-Spindle and Swiss type CNC machines.
App details
Integration
Integrated in Inventor®, including integration with Inventor® display screen, ribbons and Browsing Pane.
Compatibility
Autodesk® Inventor® 2025
Autodesk® Inventor® 2024
Autodesk® Inventor® 2023
Autodesk® Inventor® 2021
Autodesk® Inventor® 2020
Autodesk® Inventor® 2019
Autodesk® Inventor® 2018
Autodesk® Vault professional® 2025
Autodesk® Vault professional® 2024
Autodesk® Vault professional® 2023
Autodesk® Vault professional® 2021
Autodesk® Vault professional® 2020
Target industries
Manufacturing machine shops | Mold industry | Electronics industry
Languages
English | Chinese Simplified Chinese Traditional | Czech | Danish | Dutch | French | German | Hungarian | Portuguese | Russian | Spanish | Turkish
Countries
Worldwide
Additional information
About SolidCAM
Founded in 1984 by Dr. Emil Somekh, CEO of SolidCAM
SolidCAM has over 35 years of expertise in CAM development and applications.
The core strategy of SolidCAM focuses on integration in the leading 3D CAD systems, including Inventor. This strategy has established InventorCAM as one of the most powerful CAM systems available.
Contact information
SolidCAM Ltd
Yoni Netanyahu 5
Or-Yehuda 6037603
Israel
+972 3 5333150