InventorCAM is an Integrated CAM for Autodesk® Inventor® and it revolutionizes CNC milling with its unique iMachining technology—saving 70% and more in machining time and dramatically extending the cutting tools life.

InventorCAM is seamlessly integrated in Inventor and has full toolpath associativity to the Inventor model. The tight integration with Inventor streamlines the design-to-production life cycle.

The InventorCAM iMachining technology provides immense savings and increased efficiency in your CNC milling operations. The patented iMachining is completely unique both in its toolpath and its unique Technology Wizard, that automatically calculates the optimal cutting conditions, taking into account the toolpath, stock material, cutting tool and CNC machine parameters.

InventorCAM provides the best solution for Multi-Channel Mill-Turn and Swiss CNCs, with easy and flexible CAM programming, excellent multi-channel synchronization, full machine simulation and certified posts for all complex CNC brands.

InventorCAM offers a free full version 60-day trial. Download and experience the benefits of the powerful InventorCAM solution. Watch the InventorCAM Professor videos as you evaluate the InventorCAM functions.

Benefits

  • Seamlessly integrated in Inventor®, with full toolpath associativity to the Inventor® model
  • iMachining technology saves 70% and more in machining time and dramatically extends the cutting tools life

Supports all CNC applications, including iMachining 2D, iMachining 3D, 2.5D Mill, 3D Mill/HSM, Indexial and Sim. 4/5 axes Milling, Turning and Multi-Channel Mill-Turn, for Multi-Turret, Multi-Spindle and Swiss type CNC machines.

Integration

Integrated in Inventor®, including integration with Inventor® display screen, ribbons and Browsing Pane.

Compatibility

Autodesk® Inventor® 2025
Autodesk® Inventor® 2024
Autodesk® Inventor® 2023
Autodesk® Inventor® 2021
Autodesk® Inventor® 2020
Autodesk® Inventor® 2019
Autodesk® Inventor® 2018
Autodesk® Vault professional® 2025
Autodesk® Vault professional® 2024
Autodesk® Vault professional® 2023
Autodesk® Vault professional® 2021
Autodesk® Vault professional® 2020

Target industries

Manufacturing machine shops | Mold industry | Electronics industry

Languages

English | Chinese Simplified  Chinese Traditional | Czech | Danish | Dutch | French | German | Hungarian | Portuguese | Russian | Spanish | Turkish

 

 

Countries

Worldwide

Additional information

SolidCAM website

About SolidCAM

Founded in 1984 by Dr. Emil Somekh, CEO of SolidCAM

SolidCAM has over 35 years of expertise in CAM development and applications.

The core strategy of SolidCAM focuses on integration in the leading 3D CAD systems, including Inventor. This strategy has established InventorCAM as one of the most powerful CAM systems available.

