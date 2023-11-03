SAP PLM Interface to Autodesk® Inventor®
Autodesk certified app
Integrate your Inventor® product data into a single version of the truth
The availability of highly efficient integrations of CAD is a critical feature of PLM systems. Thanks to the integration between Autodesk® Inventor® and SAP, assemblies, parts including their model states and drawings are seamlessly managed as structures in SAP PLM. All authorized users have access to the originals stored in a central, secure area (single version of the truth) to monitor the development process or make changes. This eliminates redundant process steps.
The CIDEON SAP PLM Interface to Inventor® makes Inventor® design data available to the company at an early stage, when Product Lifecycle Management begins in the product development process. Direct coupling of CAD systems with SAP allows convenient management of data generated in CAD systems. Thus the information in the SAP ERP/PLM system is consistently available to all CAD and non-CAD users.
Benefits
- One User Interface to manage the Inventor® data in SAP: automated SAP object creation (SAP Documents, Materials and Bill of Materials) for simple data processing makes engineer’s life easier
- Coordinated access to CAD objects: versioning and status management for simultaneous work by multiple users (concurrent engineering) prevent inconsistencies or data loss
- Reduce redundant workflows: all authorized users can follow the development process or have access to the Inventor data (originals or converted files), stored in a central secure storage area
App details
Integration
SAP PLM functions are directly embedded in
Inventor®—the familiar work environment of
design engineers—via the “SAP Menu”, or
accessed via the structural views in SAP CAD
Desktop. Additional information windows
display immediate SAP object and process
information in Inventor®.
Compatibility
Autodesk® Inventor® Professional 2024
Autodesk® Inventor® Professional 2023
Autodesk® Inventor® Professional 2022
Autodesk® Inventor® Professional 2021
Autodesk® Inventor® Professional 2020
Target industries
Mechanical engineering | Construction and operations | Industrial machinery
Languages
English | German | On demand languages
Countries
Worldwide
Additional information
About CIDEON
CIDEON advises and supports companies in optimizing their product development processes—from the initial concept through to engineering, production and services.
CIDEON's innovative solutions ensure continuous data flow along process chains making data accessible and cost-effective throughout the company. In this way, CIDEON's customers can fully exploit the potential of digitalization to benefit themselves and their clients.
CIDEON employs approximately 300 staff at 15 locations in Germany and Austria. It is part of the Friedhelm Loh Group, a globally successful Group with 12 production facilities and 96 subsidiaries.
Further information can be found at www.friedhelm-loh-group.com.
Contact information
CIDEON Software & Services GmbH & Co. KG
Lochhamer Schlag 11, 82166 Graefelfing
+49 89 909003-0
info@cideon.com | www.cideon.com