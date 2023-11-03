Integrate your Inventor® product data into a single version of the truth

The availability of highly efficient integrations of CAD is a critical feature of PLM systems. Thanks to the integration between Autodesk® Inventor® and SAP, assemblies, parts including their model states and drawings are seamlessly managed as structures in SAP PLM. All authorized users have access to the originals stored in a central, secure area (single version of the truth) to monitor the development process or make changes. This eliminates redundant process steps.

The CIDEON SAP PLM Interface to Inventor® makes Inventor® design data available to the company at an early stage, when Product Lifecycle Management begins in the product development process. Direct coupling of CAD systems with SAP allows convenient management of data generated in CAD systems. Thus the information in the SAP ERP/PLM system is consistently available to all CAD and non-CAD users.