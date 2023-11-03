FAB Professional is a comprehensive sheet metal nesting and CAD/CAM solution for programming CNC turret punch press, profile (lasers, plasmas, and water jets), and combination punch/profile machine tools. FAB Professional is available as an Autodesk® AutoCAD® integrated solution, or as a stand-alone solution built on the AutoCAD® OEM® platform.

Nest jobs can be constructed interactively or through an automated ERP/MRP interface, can be created by selecting individual parts or complete assemblies, and use standard sheet sizes or analyze raw stock inventory and select sheets to optimize material utilization.

FAB Professional includes numerous interface options for Autodesk® Inventor® software including native DXF™/DWG™ support, OLE transfer, and Striker’s unique PARTshare technology.

PARTshare is an Inventor add-in that allows Inventor® and FAB Professional to share a common part library. Sheet metal models and assemblies are automatically unfolded and extracted along with manufacturing data including part number, revision, routing, and material properties.