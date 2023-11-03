FAB Professional
Autodesk certified app
FAB Professional is a comprehensive sheet metal nesting and CAD/CAM solution for programming CNC turret punch press, profile (lasers, plasmas, and water jets), and combination punch/profile machine tools. FAB Professional is available as an Autodesk® AutoCAD® integrated solution, or as a stand-alone solution built on the AutoCAD® OEM® platform.
Nest jobs can be constructed interactively or through an automated ERP/MRP interface, can be created by selecting individual parts or complete assemblies, and use standard sheet sizes or analyze raw stock inventory and select sheets to optimize material utilization.
FAB Professional includes numerous interface options for Autodesk® Inventor® software including native DXF™/DWG™ support, OLE transfer, and Striker’s unique PARTshare technology.
PARTshare is an Inventor add-in that allows Inventor® and FAB Professional to share a common part library. Sheet metal models and assemblies are automatically unfolded and extracted along with manufacturing data including part number, revision, routing, and material properties.
Benefits
- Significantly Reduces Data Transfer Time: PARTshare automates the transfer of flat part data from engineering to manufacturing. With just a few mouse clicks PARTshare can transfer all of the parts in a large assembly, automatically unfolding them as necessary. Compare this to the conventional method of opening each Inventor® part model individually and saving a flat part. The time savings can be tremendous.
- Seamless / Real-Time Data Sharing: When the Inventor® designer releases a part or assembly it is immediately available for NC processing. The STRIKER CAD/CAM programmer does not have to import the data, it’s just there.
- Eliminate Data Errors: PARTshare automatically extracts mapped Inventor® properties including part number, revision information, description, material, etc., and carries them with the part through the manufacturing process. This guarantees consistent information since the reentry of this critical data is eliminated.
App details
Integration
PARTshare is an Inventor® add-in that is launched from the Inventor® ribbon menu and controls data extraction. Extracted manufacturing data and 2-D unfolded DXF files are written to an external database accessible by FAB Professional for nesting and CNC processing.
Compatibility
Autodesk® Inventor® 2025
Autodesk® Inventor® 2024
Autodesk® Inventor® 2023
Autodesk® Inventor® 2022
Autodesk® Inventor® 2021
Autodesk® Inventor® 2020
Autodesk® Inventor® 2019
Target industries
Sheet metal manufacturing/production
Languages
English
Countries
US | Canada | Mexico | India | China | Japan
Additional information
About Striker Systems
At Striker Systems, we are committed to providing the world’s most successful manufacturing technology for sheet metal fabrication through innovative industry research, excellence in product development, and a customer support system second to none.
Contact information
Striker Systems
104 S.C.T. Drive
White House, TN 37188
USA
+1 800-950-7862
sales@striker-systems.com | www.strikersystems.com