ESPRIT is a global leader in high-performance computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software. ESPRIT is a cloud-enabled CAD/CAM software compatible with a full range of machine tool applications in a wide array of industries. ESPRIT delivers powerful full-spectrum programming for 2-5 axis milling, 2-22 axis turning, wire EDM, multitasking, mill-turn, Swiss-turn and B-axis machine tools, and high-speed 3 and 5-axis machining. Esprit offers factory certified post processors, accurate G-code, and world-class customer support.

ESPRIT provides users with ESPRIT FX™, which is the latest in advanced CAD to CAM feature exchange technology. Going beyond transferring just the part geometry, the FX™ technology provides portions of the original Autodesk® Inventor® software Feature Tree directly inside the ESPRIT user interface thereby including the complete original design intent—features, tolerances, material properties, surface finishes, administrative data, etc.

The ESPRIT CAM system reflects over 20 years of research and development, and ESPRIT’s partnerships with the world’s premiere machine tool builders confirm the leading position ESPRIT has earned in the CAM software market. CNC programmers in every manufacturing sector, from medical to aerospace, rely on ESPRIT to meet their demanding machine tool programming requirements.