ESPRIT
Autodesk certified app
ESPRIT is a global leader in high-performance computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software. ESPRIT is a cloud-enabled CAD/CAM software compatible with a full range of machine tool applications in a wide array of industries. ESPRIT delivers powerful full-spectrum programming for 2-5 axis milling, 2-22 axis turning, wire EDM, multitasking, mill-turn, Swiss-turn and B-axis machine tools, and high-speed 3 and 5-axis machining. Esprit offers factory certified post processors, accurate G-code, and world-class customer support.
ESPRIT provides users with ESPRIT FX™, which is the latest in advanced CAD to CAM feature exchange technology. Going beyond transferring just the part geometry, the FX™ technology provides portions of the original Autodesk® Inventor® software Feature Tree directly inside the ESPRIT user interface thereby including the complete original design intent—features, tolerances, material properties, surface finishes, administrative data, etc.
The ESPRIT CAM system reflects over 20 years of research and development, and ESPRIT’s partnerships with the world’s premiere machine tool builders confirm the leading position ESPRIT has earned in the CAM software market. CNC programmers in every manufacturing sector, from medical to aerospace, rely on ESPRIT to meet their demanding machine tool programming requirements.
Benefits
- ESPRIT provides seamless transitions between the design features of Inventor® to the programming features of ESPRIT.
- ESPRIT users can import their part design with the push of a button. This means direct exchange of design models from Inventor into ESPRIT, eliminating translation. Within ESPRIT, all machining is performed directly on the solid model as designed, assuring integrity of the final part.
- ESPRIT's adaptive connection to Inventor means any changes in the Inventor model are reflected inside ESPRIT and the G-code program.
App details
Integration
Able to open the Inventor® native data file with full associativity
Compatibility
Autodesk® Inventor® 2024
Autodesk® Inventor® 2023
Autodesk® Inventor® 2022
Autodesk® Inventor® 2021
Autodesk® Inventor® 2020
Autodesk® Inventor® 2019
Target industries
Complex multitasking machining
Swiss machining | 5-axis free-form machining
Languages
Traditional Chinese | Simplified Chinese | Czech
English | French | German | Italian | Japanese
Korean | Polish | Portuguese | Spanish
Swedish | Russian | Turkish
Countries
Sales and support operations in Europe, Asia, and North and South America
Additional information
About DP Technology Corp.
DP Technology Corp., maker of ESPRIT CAD/CAM software, maintains its worldwide headquarters in Camarillo, California, and product development teams in California, Florence, Italy, and Berlin, Germany. Sales and support operations are located in Europe, Asia, and North and South America.
Contact information
DP Technology Corp.
1150 Avenida Acaso
Camarillo, CA 93012
USA
+1 805-388-6000 | +1 800-627-8479