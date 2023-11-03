MDTools
MDTools, hydraulic manifold design software for Autodesk® Inventor® 3D CAD, boosts productivity and helps ensure error-free designs. It provides fluid power manifold designers with a powerful visual workspace that embeds manifold design methodology and authenticated data. MDTools provides advanced 3D parametric manifold design capabilities that work seamlessly within the Inventor environment. It deploys logical, hydraulic, geometric, and machining knowledge in the design process. The software includes a tooling knowledge database, materials database, and extensive OEM-specific cavity libraries for both cartridge and interface valves.
MDTools focuses on actual manifold design through automated workflow, embedded design rules, checking, and more.
A 3D manifold assembly can also be created semi-automatically and the components stay associated with the cavities. The MDTools schematics interface, automated bore chart, and auto dimensioning, ensures accuracy and saves a lot of time and effort.
Benefits
- Speed: Achieve more, reduce costs and improve time-to-market
- Precision: Get your design correct, first time around
- Ease: Focus on actual design using automated work flow functions and embedded manifold design methodology, rules and checks
App details
Integration
MDTools runs on top of Inventor and is fully integrated with its own section in the menu structure.
Compatibility
Autodesk® Inventor® 2024
Autodesk® Inventor® 2023
Autodesk® Inventor® 2022
Autodesk® Inventor® 2021
Autodesk® Inventor® 2020
Autodesk® Inventor® 2019
Target industries
Fluid power OEMs | Mobile and industrial hydraulics | Manifold manufacturers
About VEST
VEST is a pioneer in the field of Fluid Power Engineering Software Technology with customers located in over 39 countries worldwide. VEST MDTools manifold design software and HyDraw circuit design software enables global OEMs, Fluid Power distributers, and manifold manufacturers reach higher levels of performance and capability.
Contact information
VEST, Inc.
3250 W. Big Beaver Road
Suite 440
Troy, MI 48084
USA
+1 (248) 649-9550
sales@VESTusa.com | VESTusa.com