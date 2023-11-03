MDTools, hydraulic manifold design software for Autodesk® Inventor® 3D CAD, boosts productivity and helps ensure error-free designs. It provides fluid power manifold designers with a powerful visual workspace that embeds manifold design methodology and authenticated data. MDTools provides advanced 3D parametric manifold design capabilities that work seamlessly within the Inventor environment. It deploys logical, hydraulic, geometric, and machining knowledge in the design process. The software includes a tooling knowledge database, materials database, and extensive OEM-specific cavity libraries for both cartridge and interface valves.

MDTools focuses on actual manifold design through automated workflow, embedded design rules, checking, and more.

A 3D manifold assembly can also be created semi-automatically and the components stay associated with the cavities. The MDTools schematics interface, automated bore chart, and auto dimensioning, ensures accuracy and saves a lot of time and effort.