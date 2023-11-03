SolidSteel parametric for Autodesk® Inventor®
SolidSteel parametric for Autodesk® Inventor® is an add-in for Autodesk® Inventor® to become a professional structural steel design software. SolidSteel parametric covers the entire process chain in structural steel design—comprehensive and extendable profile libraries, typical steel connections, stairs, detection for geometrical identical parts, automated part numbering, BOM export, automated DXF export and many more.
SolidSteel parametric is fully integrated with Autodesk® Inventor®. Native Inventor® parts and assemblies allow working within the existing IT infrastructure, including PDM systems.
Intelligent functions like automated labeling of sheet metal parts simplifies the creation of manufacturing data.
Benefits
- Structural steel design solution that covers the entire process chain, from the first sketch to manufacturing data
- Fully integrated with Autodesk® Inventor®: no data exchange issues and no need for external software
- Compatible with the existing IT infrastructure, like existing PDM systems/configurations
App details
Integration
SolidSteel parametric for Autodesk® Inventor® is a 100% Inventor integrated steel design solution for the entire process chain in steel design. Profiles, sections, typical steel connections, stairs, bills of materials and manufacturing data.
Compatibility
Autodesk® Inventor® 2025
Autodesk® Inventor® 2024
Autodesk® Inventor® 2023
Autodesk® Inventor® 2022
Autodesk® Inventor® 2021
Target industries
Industrial machinery | Plant design | Structural steel design
Languages
German | English (external database is easily localizable)
Countries
Worldwide distribution, provided no legal restrictions prevent sale
Additional information
About Klietsch GmbH
Klietsch is a professional software development company that specializes in 3D CAD structural steel design add-ins, individual cloud solutions, and software for structural analysis. Klietsch is a strong and reliable partner with 50 years of experience in the industry.
