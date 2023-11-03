Documentation / Autodesk Certified Apps SolidSteel parametric

SolidSteel parametric for Autodesk® Inventor®

Autodesk certified app

SolidSteel parametric for Autodesk® Inventor® is an add-in for Autodesk® Inventor® to become a professional structural steel design software. SolidSteel parametric covers the entire process chain in structural steel design—comprehensive and extendable profile libraries, typical steel connections, stairs, detection for geometrical identical parts, automated part numbering, BOM export, automated DXF export and many more.

SolidSteel parametric is fully integrated with Autodesk® Inventor®. Native Inventor® parts and assemblies allow working within the existing IT infrastructure, including PDM systems.

Intelligent functions like automated labeling of sheet metal parts simplifies the creation of manufacturing data.

Benefits

  • Structural steel design solution that covers the entire process chain, from the first sketch to manufacturing data
  • Fully integrated with Autodesk® Inventor®: no data exchange issues and no need for external software
  • Compatible with the existing IT infrastructure, like existing PDM systems/configurations

App details

Integration

SolidSteel parametric for Autodesk® Inventor® is a 100% Inventor integrated steel design solution for the entire process chain in steel design. Profiles, sections, typical steel connections, stairs, bills of materials and manufacturing data. 

 

Compatibility

Autodesk® Inventor® 2025
Autodesk® Inventor® 2024
Autodesk® Inventor® 2023
Autodesk® Inventor® 2022
Autodesk® Inventor® 2021

Target industries

Industrial machinery | Plant design | Structural steel design

Languages

German | English (external database is easily localizable)

Countries

Worldwide distribution, provided no legal restrictions prevent sale

Additional information

Klietsch GmbH Website

About Klietsch GmbH

Klietsch is a professional software development company that specializes in 3D CAD structural steel design add-ins, individual cloud solutions, and software for structural analysis. Klietsch is a strong and reliable partner with 50 years of experience in the industry.

Contact information

Königstrasse 25,
57078 Siegen,
Germany

+49 271 23167 0
info@klietsch.com | https://www.klietsch.com