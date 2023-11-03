SolidSteel parametric for Autodesk® Inventor® is an add-in for Autodesk® Inventor® to become a professional structural steel design software. SolidSteel parametric covers the entire process chain in structural steel design—comprehensive and extendable profile libraries, typical steel connections, stairs, detection for geometrical identical parts, automated part numbering, BOM export, automated DXF export and many more.

SolidSteel parametric is fully integrated with Autodesk® Inventor®. Native Inventor® parts and assemblies allow working within the existing IT infrastructure, including PDM systems.

Intelligent functions like automated labeling of sheet metal parts simplifies the creation of manufacturing data.