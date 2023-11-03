CIDEON Autodesk® Vault® Professional integration to SAP
Autodesk certified app
CIDEON Autodesk® Vault® Professional integration to SAP offers the basis for the intelligent exchange of development-relevant master objects, such as documents, items and material masters and bill of materials between Vault® Professional and SAP ERP/PLM.
Engineers working with CAD files can bidirectional exchange attributes, classifications and other meta data, e.g. triggered either by user or on status change as fully automated processes. The interface functionality is also available for Vault® Job Server.
The data transfer between Vault® Professional and SAP is highly configurable and can be adapted to custom needs as well as the process alignment between the Vault® and the SAP Change Management system. Operations are executed from the toolbar or the context menu commands - directly in Vault® Professional. By this means the data control is on the engineering side.
Benefits
- One-time data entry and data import: automated SAP object creation (SAP Documents, Materials and Bill of Materials) for simple data processing—makes engineer’s life easier
- Support a broad range of information and ensures consistent release procedures: continuous availability of current drawings, models and previews for other departments, from design to manufacture to service—makes collaboration easier
- Use of standard products and templates: secure your investments in SAP PLM and Autodesk® software
App details
Integration
The interface to SAP PLM is embedded directly in Vault® Professional—for direct SAP processing without leaving the Autodesk® Vault® Professional application.
Compatibility
Autodesk® Vault® Professional 2024
Autodesk® Vault® Professional 2023
Autodesk® Vault® Professional 2022
Autodesk® Vault® Professional 2021
Autodesk® Vault® Professional 2020
Target industries
Mechanical engineering | Construction and operations | Industrial machinery
Languages
English | German | Spanish | French
Italian | Portuguese | Russian
Japanese | Chinese | On demand languages
Countries
Worldwide
Additional information
About CIDEON
CIDEON advises and supports companies in optimizing their product development processes—from the initial concept through to engineering, production and services.
CIDEON's innovative solutions ensure continuous data flow along process chains making data accessible and cost-effective throughout the company. In this way, CIDEON's customers can fully exploit the potential of digitalization to benefit themselves and their clients.
CIDEON employs approximately 300 staff at 15 locations in Germany and Austria. It is part of the Friedhelm Loh Group, a globally successful Group with 12 production facilities and 96 subsidiaries.
Further information can be found at www.friedhelm-loh-group.com.
Contact information
CIDEON Software & Services GmbH & Co. KG
Lochhamer Schlag 11, 82166 Graefelfing
+49 89 909003-0
info@cideon.com | www.cideon.com