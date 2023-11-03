CIDEON Autodesk® Vault® Professional integration to SAP offers the basis for the intelligent exchange of development-relevant master objects, such as documents, items and material masters and bill of materials between Vault® Professional and SAP ERP/PLM.

Engineers working with CAD files can bidirectional exchange attributes, classifications and other meta data, e.g. triggered either by user or on status change as fully automated processes. The interface functionality is also available for Vault® Job Server.

The data transfer between Vault® Professional and SAP is highly configurable and can be adapted to custom needs as well as the process alignment between the Vault® and the SAP Change Management system. Operations are executed from the toolbar or the context menu commands - directly in Vault® Professional. By this means the data control is on the engineering side.

