SheetMetal Inventor extends the functionality of Autodesk® Inventor® with commands specifically tailored for sheet metal fabricators.

When creating sheet metal designs, the software factors in not only the material and sheet thickness, but also the laser, punching and bending machines that will be used to manufacture the designed part. These parameters flow into calculations, e.g., for bend deductions and bend radii, thus ensuring that even the most complex designs can be easily unfolded, and that the flat pattern is ready for manufacturing with minimal pre-production work.

The software offers a variety of output formats for the leading control systems and NC programs. By default, designs can be exported in DXF and Inventor drawing formats. This functionality can be extended with specialized CAM interfaces that enable, among others, output in the GEO format.