hyperMILL—the integrated CAM solution in Autodesk® Inventor®—allows the user to turn CAD designs into NC-code for machining without having to leave the familiar program environment. The CAM solution offers users an array of strategies for 2.5D, 3D, 5-axis, mill-turn, HSC and HPC machining in one user interface.

hyperMILL strongly supports automated programming and clever utilization of existing manufacturing know-how by offering various functions that help you gain simple, user friendly and time-saving workflows. The foundation for this is provided by autonomously executing processes that greatly simplify even complex programming tasks. Reduced input times and transparent, clear work processes minimize the risk of programming errors.

Various features and tools simplify your staff’s daily work across the entire programming and maintenance cycle. The post processors, tailored to specific machines, controllers and manufacturing processes, ensure that the CAM programs are processed seamlessly on the machine.