hyperMILL
Autodesk certified app
hyperMILL—the integrated CAM solution in Autodesk® Inventor®—allows the user to turn CAD designs into NC-code for machining without having to leave the familiar program environment. The CAM solution offers users an array of strategies for 2.5D, 3D, 5-axis, mill-turn, HSC and HPC machining in one user interface.
hyperMILL strongly supports automated programming and clever utilization of existing manufacturing know-how by offering various functions that help you gain simple, user friendly and time-saving workflows. The foundation for this is provided by autonomously executing processes that greatly simplify even complex programming tasks. Reduced input times and transparent, clear work processes minimize the risk of programming errors.
Various features and tools simplify your staff’s daily work across the entire programming and maintenance cycle. The post processors, tailored to specific machines, controllers and manufacturing processes, ensure that the CAM programs are processed seamlessly on the machine.
Benefits
- Stay and work within the familiar Autodesk® environment
- High degree of automation
- All strategies available under one single user interface
App details
Integration
Window presence inside the Autodesk® product
Compatibility
Autodesk® Inventor® 2025
Autodesk® Inventor® 2024
Autodesk® Inventor® 2023
Target industries
Aerospace | Production machining | Automotive | Medical | Job shops | Energy and semiconductor industries | tool and mold manufacturing
Languages
English | Czech | Dutch | French | German
Italian | Polish | Russian | Slovenian
Spanish | Chinese (Simplified | Traditional)
Korean | Japanese | Turkish | Portuguese (Brazil)
Countries
OPEN MIND Technologies AG is represented in all important markets in Asia, Europe, North and South America.
Additional information
About OPEN MIND Technologies
OPEN MIND is one of the world’s most sought-after developers of powerful CAM solutions for machine and controller-independent programming. OPEN MIND designs optimized CAM solutions that include a high number of innovative features not available elsewhere to deliver significantly higher performance in both programming and machining.
Contact information
OPEN MIND Technologies AG
Argelsrieder Feld 5
82234, Wessling
Germany
+49 8153 933 500