ObjectARX for AutoCAD SDK
Execute faster drawing operations and gain improved interoperability
The ObjectARX® environment has object-oriented C++, C#, and VB .NET programming interfaces for customization and extension of AutoCAD® software and AutoCAD-based products, such as Autodesk® AutoCAD Architecture®, Autodesk AutoCAD Mechanical®, Autodesk AutoCAD Civil 3D®, and Autodesk AutoCAD Plant 3D®. Get the most out of AutoCAD open architecture with the ObjectARX libraries for direct access to the database structures, graphics system, and native command definition to develop efficient and compact CAD applications.
System requirements
The ObjectARX for AutoCAD SDK allows you to work with smaller files and enables you to automate tasks. Not all APIs are included for macOS.
ObjectARX 2025
Windows
- Operating System: Microsoft® Windows® 11 or Windows 10 version 1809 or above. See Autodesk’s Product Support Lifecycle for support information
- Processor: 3+ GHz CPU
Single- or Multi-Core Intel®, Xeon®, or i-Series 64-bit processor or AMD® equivalent to SSE2 technology
- Highest affordable CPU speed rating is recommended
- Note: AutoCAD software-based products utilize multiple cores for many tasks.
- Memory: 16 GB of memory recommended
- Disk space: 1.0 GB free hard disk space
- Development environment: Microsoft® Visual Studio® 2022 version 17.8.0 with .NET 8.0 (with C++ option installed)
- Graphics display: 1920x1080 with True Color (1080p)
- Available as download only
macOS
- Operating system: Apple® macOS® Sonoma 14.x.x; macOS Ventura 13.x.x; macOS Monterey 12.x.x
- Processor: 64-bit Intel | Apple M series
- Memory: 16 GB of memory recommended
- Disk space: 20 MB free disk space for installation
- Graphics display: 1,280 x 800 display with true color (2880 x 1800 with Retina Display recommended)
- Development environment: Xcode 14.3 for developers running macOS 12 or later
- Available as download only
Licensing
