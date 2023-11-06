ObjectARX for AutoCAD SDK

Execute faster drawing operations and gain improved interoperability

The ObjectARX® environment has object-oriented C++, C#, and VB .NET programming interfaces for customization and extension of AutoCAD® software and AutoCAD-based products, such as Autodesk® AutoCAD Architecture®, Autodesk AutoCAD Mechanical®, Autodesk AutoCAD Civil 3D®, and Autodesk AutoCAD Plant 3D®. Get the most out of AutoCAD open architecture with the ObjectARX libraries for direct access to the database structures, graphics system, and native command definition to develop efficient and compact CAD applications.