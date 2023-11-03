Documentation / AutoCAD

AutoCAD API

Create solutions and enhance core software functionality 

Autodesk AutoCAD® software is a platform for developing specialized design and drafting applications. Its open architecture and APIs allow for customization that extends to Autodesk industry-specific design software and a wide range of add-on applications created by the Autodesk Developer Network (ADN). AutoCAD provides programming environments including ObjectARX® with object-oriented C++ interfaces, the managed AutoCAD .NET API, the complete Visual LISP® development environment, and the ActiveX® interface.

Learn more about AutoCAD

APIs

AutoCAD has several different environments to help you customize and extend software functionality. The ObjectARX documentation is installed with the ObjectARX SDK and is available as part of the product Help.

Resources

Tutorials

Tools

Download these templates and tools to help you create custom applications using ObjectARX and .NET for AutoCAD.

Community and support

Whether you're an experienced AutoCAD user or just starting out, this is a good place to ask questions, share tips, connect, and learn from others.

Become an ADN member

The Autodesk Developer Network offers software developers working with platform technologies resources like access to Autodesk desktop software and basic marketing benefits.

AutoCAD Customization discussion group

Take part in active API discussion forums moderated by Autodesk software engineers. AutoCAD has several customization forums with useful software development information.

Through the Interface

Get valuable insights and resources to help you harness the full potential of AutoCAD through customization from Kean Walmsley.

ADN AutoCAD DevBlog

Get news, expert tips and insider resources directly from Autodesk software engineers.