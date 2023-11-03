AutoCAD API
Create solutions and enhance core software functionality
Autodesk AutoCAD® software is a platform for developing specialized design and drafting applications. Its open architecture and APIs allow for customization that extends to Autodesk industry-specific design software and a wide range of add-on applications created by the Autodesk Developer Network (ADN). AutoCAD provides programming environments including ObjectARX® with object-oriented C++ interfaces, the managed AutoCAD .NET API, the complete Visual LISP® development environment, and the ActiveX® interface.
AutoCAD has several different environments to help you customize and extend software functionality. The ObjectARX documentation is installed with the ObjectARX SDK and is available as part of the product Help.
Download these templates and tools to help you create custom applications using ObjectARX and .NET for AutoCAD.
Whether you're an experienced AutoCAD user or just starting out, this is a good place to ask questions, share tips, connect, and learn from others.