Create solutions and enhance core software functionality

Autodesk AutoCAD® software is a platform for developing specialized design and drafting applications. Its open architecture and APIs allow for customization that extends to Autodesk industry-specific design software and a wide range of add-on applications created by the Autodesk Developer Network (ADN). AutoCAD provides programming environments including ObjectARX® with object-oriented C++ interfaces, the managed AutoCAD .NET API, the complete Visual LISP® development environment, and the ActiveX® interface.