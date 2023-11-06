AutoCAD Map 3D ObjectARX SDK

ObjectARX® for AutoCAD® Map® 3D includes libraries, samples, and online documentation. It downloads as a self-extracting image. Documentation for AutoCAD Map 3D ObjectARX can be found in the docs folder of your AutoCAD Map 3D ObjectARX installation.

Before installing ObjectARX for AutoCAD Map 3D, you should first install ObjectARX for AutoCAD. Both are installed in the same folder. Complete the ObjectARX® license agreement to get started.