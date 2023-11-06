Documentation / AutoCAD Map 3D ObjectARX SDK

AutoCAD Map 3D ObjectARX SDK

Enhance AutoCAD Map 3D functionality with ObjectARX

ObjectARX® for AutoCAD® Map® 3D is the C++ object-oriented application programming interface for AutoCAD Map 3D. It includes C++ libraries for developing AutoCAD Map 3D applications and extending AutoCAD Map 3D functionality. In addition, ObjectARX Managed Wrapper (.NET) Classes present all of ObjectARX as Managed C++, which lets you access ObjectARX functionality using VB.NET, C#, or any other .NET language. ObjectARX for AutoCAD Map also includes a developer's guide, reference documentation, and sample code for both the ObjectARX C++ and .NET interfaces.

Licensing

ObjectARX® for AutoCAD® Map® 3D includes libraries, samples, and online documentation. It downloads as a self-extracting image. Documentation for AutoCAD Map 3D ObjectARX can be found in the docs folder of your AutoCAD Map 3D ObjectARX installation.

Before installing ObjectARX for AutoCAD Map 3D, you should first install ObjectARX for AutoCAD. Both are installed in the same folder. Complete the ObjectARX® license agreement to get started.

Get a license for the Autodesk Map 3D ObjectARX programming environment

Community and support

Whether you're an experienced AutoCAD Map 3D ObjectARX SDK user or just starting out, this is a good place to ask questions, share tips, connect, and learn from others.

Become an ADN member

The Autodesk Developer Network offers software developers working with platform technologies resources like access to Autodesk desktop software and basic marketing benefits.

ADN AutoCAD DevBlog

Get news, expert tips and insider resources directly from Autodesk software engineers.

Through the Interface

Get valuable insights and resources to help you harness the full potential of AutoCAD ObjectARX from Kean Walmsley.

AutoCAD ObjectARX discussion forums

Take part in active API discussion forums moderated by Autodesk software engineers in the AutoCAD ObjectARX discussion forum.