AutoCAD Map 3D ObjectARX SDK
Enhance AutoCAD Map 3D functionality with ObjectARX
ObjectARX® for AutoCAD® Map® 3D is the C++ object-oriented application programming interface for AutoCAD Map 3D. It includes C++ libraries for developing AutoCAD Map 3D applications and extending AutoCAD Map 3D functionality. In addition, ObjectARX Managed Wrapper (.NET) Classes present all of ObjectARX as Managed C++, which lets you access ObjectARX functionality using VB.NET, C#, or any other .NET language. ObjectARX for AutoCAD Map also includes a developer's guide, reference documentation, and sample code for both the ObjectARX C++ and .NET interfaces.
Licensing
ObjectARX® for AutoCAD® Map® 3D includes libraries, samples, and online documentation. It downloads as a self-extracting image. Documentation for AutoCAD Map 3D ObjectARX can be found in the docs folder of your AutoCAD Map 3D ObjectARX installation.
Before installing ObjectARX for AutoCAD Map 3D, you should first install ObjectARX for AutoCAD. Both are installed in the same folder. Complete the ObjectARX® license agreement to get started.
Community and support
