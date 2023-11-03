AutoCAD Plant 3D and PID API
Extend your design and documenting capabilities
Built on the AutoCAD® software platform, AutoCAD P&ID® and AutoCAD Plant 3D® bring modern design to plant designers and engineers. AutoCAD P&ID software allows you to create, modify, and manage schematic piping and instrumentation diagrams. AutoCAD Plant 3D adds 3D models, including piping, equipment, support structures, generation of isometric, and orthographic drawings. AutoCAD Plant 3D includes the features of AutoCAD P&ID. The Plant SDK provides development tools for both AutoCAD P&ID and AutoCAD Plant 3D software, and enables you to extend the features of the ObjectARX SDK for AutoCAD.
SDKs and tools
The Plant SDK includes an API to extend the AutoCAD API and provides you with a way to query and control P&ID schematic and project information, and the AutoCAD Plant 3D model.
In the Plant SDK, the AutoCAD P&ID API is a subset of the Plant SDK. To create programs that will run on AutoCAD P&ID, do not reference Plant 3D-only interfaces. Plant 3D-only interfaces are identified in the Plant SDK reference guide included in the SDK.
To successfully utilize the APIs documented in this guide, developers should be familiar with ObjectARX and the .NET managed wrappers for ObjectARX.
When developing applications, you will be working with both the ObjectARX SDK for AutoCAD and the Plant SDK.
The Plant 3D SDK is formatted in the same way as the ObjectARX SDK, so it is possible to simply overlay the Plant 3D SDK onto a pre-installed ObjectARX SDK.
A new version of the Plant SDK documentation that covers the 2017 through 2022 releases of the product is available for download here.
Code samples
Source code samples that show you how to use the AutoCAD Plant SDK are included with the SDK. They are located in the Samples folder under PnID, Piping, and Common. The Docs subfolder in the Plant SDK contains a developer guide, plantsdk_dev.chm, and a reference guide, plantsdk_ref.chm.
Community and support
Whether you're an experienced AutoCAD P&ID and Plant 3D user or just starting out, this is a good place to ask questions, share tips, connect, and learn from others.