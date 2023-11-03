Extend your design and documenting capabilities

Built on the AutoCAD® software platform, AutoCAD P&ID® and AutoCAD Plant 3D® bring modern design to plant designers and engineers. AutoCAD P&ID software allows you to create, modify, and manage schematic piping and instrumentation diagrams. AutoCAD Plant 3D adds 3D models, including piping, equipment, support structures, generation of isometric, and orthographic drawings. AutoCAD Plant 3D includes the features of AutoCAD P&ID. The Plant SDK provides development tools for both AutoCAD P&ID and AutoCAD Plant 3D software, and enables you to extend the features of the ObjectARX SDK for AutoCAD.