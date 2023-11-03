The SDK contains libraries, header files, documentation, and samples for AutoCAD Mechanical APIs, which provide object-oriented C++ programming interfaces for you to use, customize, and extend AutoCAD Mechanical software. The Doc subfolder in the SDK contains the C++ API reference guide: acadmcpp.chm. You can refer to the readme for changes to this SDK release. When developing on AutoCAD Mechanical, you can also use the Object ARX SDK.