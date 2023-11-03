Documentation / AutoCAD Mechanical

AutoCAD Mechanical® is engineering design software made for manufacturing, with all the functionality of AutoCAD. Plus, it provides comprehensive libraries of standards-based parts and tools for automating common design tasks to help accelerate your workflows.

The SDK contains libraries, header files, documentation, and samples for AutoCAD Mechanical APIs, which provide object-oriented C++ programming interfaces for you to use, customize, and extend AutoCAD Mechanical software. The Doc subfolder in the SDK contains the C++ API reference guide: acadmcpp.chm. You can refer to the readme for changes to this SDK release. When developing on AutoCAD Mechanical, you can also use the Object ARX SDK

Source code samples that show you how to use AutoCAD Mechanical are included with the SDK and are located in the Sample subfolder.

ActiveX (COM Automation)

AutoCAD Mechanical ActiveX Automation contains three types of parts libraries, including:

  • SymBBAuto (Symbols, Balloons, and Bills Of Materials)
  • AcadmAuto (AutoCAD Mechanical)
  • GeAuto (Geometry)

These libraries provide ActiveX® interfaces in AutoCAD Mechanical software to automate it from other applications through COM automation.

