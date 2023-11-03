Documentation / AutoCAD Architecture and MEP

AutoCAD Architecture and MEP

Enhance your development process with standard tools

AutoCAD Architecture and MEP® software is a versatile platform for developing specialized applications in the building industry and integrating with other related software. By using its capabilities, you can streamline your development workflow, improve efficiency, and create more robust and effective applications. 

Tools

Since 2007 the AutoCAD Architecture and MEP .NET interfaces have been expanded with many classes to the .NET environment. VB.NET and C# developers can access the .NET API and customize and extend Architecture and MEP with direct access to most of their database structures using any .NET supporting language. Learn more about implementation in the help file and with the samples in the VB.NET and CS.NET folders of the AutoCAD Architecture and MEP program directory.

Code samples

Because AutoCAD Architecture is based on AutoCAD, you can take advantage of all the AutoCAD source code samples for .NET that are included with the installation of AutoCAD Architecture software in the samples directory. There are also additional AutoCAD Architecture specific samples included in the installation.

Community and support

Whether you're an experienced AutoCAD Architecture and MEP user or just starting out, this is a good place to ask questions, share tips, connect, and learn from others.

Become an ADN member

The Autodesk Developer Network offers software developers working with platform technologies resources like access to Autodesk desktop software and basic marketing benefits.

AutoCAD Architecture discussion group

Take part in active API discussion forums moderated by Autodesk software engineers. Explore popular AutoCAD Architecture Customization , AutoCAD Architectureor AutoCAD MEP topics.

AutoCAD .NET Development discussion groups

Find useful software development information in the AutoCAD .NET or ObjectARX discussion groups.

Blogs

Through the Interface helps you harness the full potential of AutoCAD through customization with Kean Walmsley.

AEC DevBlog has the latest news, expert tips, and insider resources directly from Autodesk software engineers working with AEC and BIM technologies.