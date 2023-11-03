AutoCAD Architecture and MEP
Enhance your development process with standard tools
AutoCAD Architecture and MEP® software is a versatile platform for developing specialized applications in the building industry and integrating with other related software. By using its capabilities, you can streamline your development workflow, improve efficiency, and create more robust and effective applications.
Tools
Since 2007 the AutoCAD Architecture and MEP .NET interfaces have been expanded with many classes to the .NET environment. VB.NET and C# developers can access the .NET API and customize and extend Architecture and MEP with direct access to most of their database structures using any .NET supporting language. Learn more about implementation in the help file and with the samples in the VB.NET and CS.NET folders of the AutoCAD Architecture and MEP program directory.
Code samples
Because AutoCAD Architecture is based on AutoCAD, you can take advantage of all the AutoCAD source code samples for .NET that are included with the installation of AutoCAD Architecture software in the samples directory. There are also additional AutoCAD Architecture specific samples included in the installation.
Community and support
Whether you're an experienced AutoCAD Architecture and MEP user or just starting out, this is a good place to ask questions, share tips, connect, and learn from others.