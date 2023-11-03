Documentation / 3ds Max

Autodesk® 3ds Max® provides an API to automate repetitive tasks and extend core software functionality, like customization of 3D modeling, animation, visual effects, rendering, and more. The .NET API Assemblies allow automation style programming, and the SDK provides extensive C++ functionality as well as code samples and documentation to help you get started developing with the API.

View the general product support information from the 3ds Max Knowledge Network.

SDK additional components

Some of the samples rely on other components. Refer to the SDK Requirements section of the documentation for details.

zlib-1.2.11

libpng-1.6.34

libpng-1.6.37

libtiff-4.3.0

Community and support

Whether you're an experienced 3ds Max user or just starting out, this is a good place to ask questions, share tips, connect, and learn from others.

GetCOREInterface for news, expert tips and insider resources directly from Autodesk 3ds Max SDK software engineers Kevin Vandecar and Denis Grigor.

AREA bloggers with interesting insights into Maya and programming topics.

Take part in active API discussion forums moderated by Autodesk software engineers. Please include the programming language in the subject line. For example, C++, C# or Python. This will help us handle your posts. 

Autodesk 3ds Max Programming | Other 3ds Max Forums