The SDK will be installed by default under the \api\ folder for Autodesk Navisworks Manage and Simulate. The .NET API includes a Developer's Guide in PDF format and a Reference Guide as a CHM file. The Developer's Guide takes you through the classes and tools provided with the .NET API, and then introduces you to writing your own plug-ins and applications using the various classes and methods available.

There are also a number of useful samples which illustrate how to access some of the key features of the API. NWCreate also comes with complete documentation and a set of samples to get you started.