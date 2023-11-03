Documentation / Inventor

Inventor API

Build mechanical design applications on a flexible platform

Autodesk Inventor® is a versatile software platform for creating custom mechanical design applications and seamless integration with manufacturing workflows. The COM API allows you to automate repetitive design tasks and extend the software functionality using languages such as Visual Basic, C++, C#, Python, Java, and more. Autodesk Inventor can also use Microsoft’s VBA providing an in-product experience.

Developer guide Learn more about Inventor

SDKs and tools

Program Inventor with the SDK sample programs and tools. When you install Inventor, the SDK is automatically located here: C:\Users\Public\Documents\Autodesk\Inventor <version>\SDK 

Folder files

Access the SDK information by installing one or both of these msi files and double-clicking them in Explorer.

Apprentice

Autodesk Inventor Apprentice is a free COM server enabling standalone applications to have query access to Inventor Documents. Access includes assembly structure, solids topology and geometry, plus query/edit access to file references and document properties. Apprentice is installed as part of Inventor. The documentation and samples are included as part of the Inventor SDK.

Object Model Chart

The Object Model Chart is very useful in understanding what objects are available and how to navigate the object hierarchy to get a desired object. The latest version can be accessed from the SDK: C:\Users\Public\Documents\Autodesk\<Inventor version>\SDK\DeveloperTools\Docs>.

Tutorials

Code samples

Community and support

Whether you're an experienced Inventor user or just starting out, this is a good place to ask questions, share tips, connect, and learn from others.

Become an ADN member

The Autodesk Developer Network offers software developers working with platform technologies resources like access to Autodesk desktop software and basic marketing benefits.

Certified Application Program

Unlock new markets for your Inventor companion products. Partner products bearing the program logo provide the highest level of interoperability because they use the API and meet Autodesk quality guidelines and testing criteria.

ADN Manufacturing DevBlog

Get news, expert tips, and insider resources directly from Autodesk software engineers working with design, lifecycle, and simulation technology.

Mod the Machine

Get the latest news on Autodesk Inventor customization from Brian Ekins and Adam Nagy.

Inventor API discussion forum

Connect with a community of developers who build custom applications with the Inventor API, to get help, learn, and share, hosted by Autodesk.

Stack Overflow

Troubleshoot issues, learn best practices, and stay in the know with the latest features and updates to Inventor, monitored by the Autodesk Platform Services support team.