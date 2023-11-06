Cross-platform remote access protocol for media and metadata

Autodesk® Wiretap™ is designed for remote browsing, reading, and writing of media and metadata from Autodesk Flame®, Flame®Assist & Flare™.

The Wiretap SDK provides a client-side programming interface for developers to create standalone applications that communicate with remote Wiretap servers. It supports C++ and Python™ and is compatible with Linux® & macOS® operating systems *. Wiretap maintains backward compatibility with earlier Autodesk applications.



*As of November 2023, the Wiretap API is no longer made available on Windows operating system. For more information, please contact ADN support.