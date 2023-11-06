Vault API
Access your data directly through the Vault API
Autodesk® Vault® provides tools for organization, management, and tracking of design data. It offers plug-ins for Autodesk software and comes in different versions to cater to specific needs. The base Vault version provides essential data management capabilities, while premium versions like Vault Workgroup, Vault Collaboration, and Vault Professional offer advanced features for product management (PDM). Use the API to query the server for information, update your files, customize your workflows, build utilities, and integrate with other systems.
SDKs and tools
The SDK is delivered by every Vault Server. You can find the SDK in the Vault Server installation folder.
*These Vault SDKs are subject to the license agreement that's displayed for acceptance during their installation process.
Tutorials
Community and support
