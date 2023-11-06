Documentation / Vault

Vault API

Access your data directly through the Vault API

Autodesk® Vault® provides tools for organization, management, and tracking of design data. It offers plug-ins for Autodesk software and comes in different versions to cater to specific needs. The base Vault version provides essential data management capabilities, while premium versions like Vault Workgroup, Vault Collaboration, and Vault Professional offer advanced features for product management (PDM). Use the API to query the server for information, update your files, customize your workflows, build utilities, and integrate with other systems.

Developer guide

SDKs and tools

The SDK is delivered by every Vault Server. You can find the SDK in the Vault Server installation folder.

*These Vault SDKs are subject to the license agreement that's displayed for acceptance during their installation process.

Tutorials

Community and support

Whether you're an experienced Vault user or just starting out, this is a good place to ask questions, share tips, connect, and learn from others.

Become an ADN member

The Autodesk Developer Network offers software developers working with platform technologies resources like access to Autodesk desktop software and basic marketing benefits.

It's All Just Ones and Zeros

Get news, expert tips, and insider resources on Vault directly from Doug Redmond on the Vault Customization blog.

ADN Manufacturing DevBlog

Learn from resource for software developers working with Design, Lifecycle, and Simulation technologies from Autodesk.

Vault API discussion group

Take part in active API discussion forums moderated by Autodesk software engineers.