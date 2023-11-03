Revit APIs
Streamline building design and collaboration
Autodesk Revit® provides a comprehensive suite of tools for design, modeling building structure for analysis and MEP, and a .NET API that allows you to automate repetitive tasks and extend core software functionality in areas like simulation, construction, and more.
SDKs and tools
Tutorials
Code samples
Community and support
Whether you're an experienced Revit user or just starting out, this is a good place to ask questions, share tips, connect, and learn from others.