Reality Solutions SDK
Get reality data into Autodesk designs and construction tools
The Reality Solutions SDK® gives your solution the ability to read spatial data, spherical range images, and other metadata in the RCP/RCS format. When your customer is ready to save their project from your solution, the SDK provides the ability to write out the RCP/RCS project. Avoid having to convert formats, eliminating hours of time from your customers’ workflows. Add support for your reality-data format through our Capture Codec Kit (CCK). Any format can now be exported to the Autodesk point cloud format (RCP/RCS).
System requirements
Operating System
- Microsoft® Windows® 10 (64 bit)
- Microsoft® Windows® 8 (64 bit)
- Microsoft® Windows® 7 Enterprise, Ultimate, or Professional (64 bit)
Hardware
- 2.0 GHz or faster 64-bit (x64) processor
- 4 GB or more RAM
- 2 GB free hard disk available not including installation requirements
- Visual Studio 2015 Update 3 (with C++ option installed)
Licensing
The Reality Solutions SDK is subject to general Autodesk Developer Network licensing agreement. You must be an ADN member to access the SDK. You can download it from the ADN member site.
Community and support
Whether you’re an experienced Reality Solutions SDK user or just starting out, we have resources to help.