Get reality data into Autodesk designs and construction tools

The Reality Solutions SDK® gives your solution the ability to read spatial data, spherical range images, and other metadata in the RCP/RCS format. When your customer is ready to save their project from your solution, the SDK provides the ability to write out the RCP/RCS project. Avoid having to convert formats, eliminating hours of time from your customers’ workflows. Add support for your reality-data format through our Capture Codec Kit (CCK). Any format can now be exported to the Autodesk point cloud format (RCP/RCS).