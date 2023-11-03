Reliable, up-to-date, and accurate DWG/DXF access

Get to market faster and give your products a competitive edge with the RealDWG® software development kit (SDK) from Autodesk. It's the only software development toolkit that provides DWG™ file read/write capability from the source.

The RealDWG toolkit helps you share design data with confidence using the native DWG file format so you can create applications with 100 percent DWG read/write capability. Deliver your products with the latest DWG file technology and DWG viewers available from Autodesk.

The RealDWG software library allows C++ and .NET developers to read and write DXF™ and DWG™ files created with AutoCAD® software. The most current version of RealDWG provides compatibility with AutoCAD DWG files, including read and write support for AutoCAD releases since AutoCAD Release 14 and drawing enhancements available with the most current version of AutoCAD. RealDWG is also used internally by Autodesk to provide DWG support in non-AutoCAD-based applications, such as Autodesk® Revit® software-based products and Autodesk® Inventor® software products.