Autodesk® Maya® provides an API to automate repetitive tasks and extend core software functionality, like customization of 3D modeling, animation, visual effects, rendering, and more—with C++, Python, and .NET supported. The SDK offers extensive functionality and code samples, as well as documentation to help get you started developing with the API.

View the general product support information from the Maya Knowledge Network.

Whether you're an experienced Maya user or just starting out, this is a good place to ask questions, share tips, connect, and learn from others.

The Autodesk Developer Network offers software developers working with platform technologies resources like access to Autodesk desktop software and basic marketing benefits.

Let us know if you run into any issues here, or what you think is missing here.

Around-the-Corner  for the Maya Platform by Cyrille Fauvel, Zhong Wu, and Cheng Xi Li.

AREA bloggers with interesting insights into Maya and programming topics.

 

Take part in active API discussion forums moderated by Autodesk software engineers. Please include the programming language in the subject line. For example, C++, C# or Python. This will help us to handle your posts.

