Documentation / FBX SDK

FBX SDK

Easily transfer content into the FBX format 

Autodesk® FBX® SDK is a free* C++ software development kit (SDK) that lets you create plug-ins, converters, and other applications that use Autodesk FBX technology. With FBX you can translate and exchange 3D assets and media from a variety of sources quickly and easily. The SDK is available for Windows, OSX, iOS, and Linux operating systems, which enables software and hardware vendors to add support for the FBX format.

*Free products are subject to the terms and conditions of the end-user license agreement that accompanies the software.

Documentation Learn more about FBX

SDKs and tools

About FBX SDK 2020.3
About FBX SDK Extensions 2020.3

FBX Python SDK

FBX Python Bindings

FBX Extensions SDK

FBX PDB

SDK customization documentation

FBX Converter Archives

Transfer files from one file format to another quickly and easily with the FBX Converter. This utility enables you to convert OBJ, DXF™, DAE, and 3DS files to or from multiple versions of the FBX format. New tools are now available with the FBX Converter. You can view FBX animation files in real time with the FBX Viewer, explore and compare FBX file contents with the FBX Explorer, and manage animation takes with the FBX Take Manager.

Go to archives

Tutorials

Code samples

Community and support

Whether you're an experienced FBX user or just starting out, this is a good place to ask questions, share tips, connect, and learn from others.

Become an ADN member

The Autodesk Developer Network offers software developers working with platform technologies resources like access to Autodesk desktop software and basic marketing benefits.

Improve your experience

Let us know if you run into any issues here, or what you think is missing here.

Blogs

Get news, expert tips and insider resources directly from Autodesk software engineers.

GetCoreInterface for 3ds Max customization, automation, plug-ins, and more by Kevin Vandecar, Denis Grigor, and Allan Koech,

Around-the-Corner for the Maya Platform by Cyrille Fauvel, Zhong Wu, and Cheng Xi Li.

 

FBX discussion forum

Ask questions, share what you know, and discuss popular FBX topics.