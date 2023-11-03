FBX SDK
Easily transfer content into the FBX format
Autodesk® FBX® SDK is a free* C++ software development kit (SDK) that lets you create plug-ins, converters, and other applications that use Autodesk FBX technology. With FBX you can translate and exchange 3D assets and media from a variety of sources quickly and easily. The SDK is available for Windows, OSX, iOS, and Linux operating systems, which enables software and hardware vendors to add support for the FBX format.
*Free products are subject to the terms and conditions of the end-user license agreement that accompanies the software.
Transfer files from one file format to another quickly and easily with the FBX Converter. This utility enables you to convert OBJ, DXF™, DAE, and 3DS files to or from multiple versions of the FBX format. New tools are now available with the FBX Converter. You can view FBX animation files in real time with the FBX Viewer, explore and compare FBX file contents with the FBX Explorer, and manage animation takes with the FBX Take Manager.
