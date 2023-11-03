Easily transfer content into the FBX format

Autodesk® FBX® SDK is a free* C++ software development kit (SDK) that lets you create plug-ins, converters, and other applications that use Autodesk FBX technology. With FBX you can translate and exchange 3D assets and media from a variety of sources quickly and easily. The SDK is available for Windows, OSX, iOS, and Linux operating systems, which enables software and hardware vendors to add support for the FBX format.

*Free products are subject to the terms and conditions of the end-user license agreement that accompanies the software.